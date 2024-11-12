  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Opinion Archbishop of Canterbury resigns over Serial Child Abuse Coverup

Archbishop of Canterbury: Why did Justin Welby resign after abuse scandal?

Justin Welby said he had to take responsibility for failures since he was notified about abuse committed by John Smyth.
Who was John Smyth - the barrister at the centre of the Church of England abuse cover-up?

John Smyth, a barrister who ran Christian summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s, committed physical, psychological and sexual abuse against more than 100 boys and young men.
Anglican Communion - Wikipedia

Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury after facing increasing pressure to stand down over his failure to report prolific child abuser John Smyth.

A damning independent review published last week found Mr Welby - the most senior bishop within the Church of England - and other church officers should have formally reported Smyth in 2013 to police in the UK and authorities in South Africa.

Smyth was accused of attacking dozens of boys, including those he met at Christian camps, in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s.

Smyth is believed to be the most prolific serial abuser associated with the Church of England.

He sexually, psychologically and physically abused about 30 boys and young men in the United Kingdom and 85 in Zimbabwe and South Africa over five decades.

The first allegations were made against Mr Smyth in 1982, when an internal report by the Iwerne Trust referenced 'horrific' beatings of boys and young men that left some of them bleeding.

The barrister and senior member of a Christian charity then moved to Zimbabwe and later South Africa, where he abused up to 100 boys aged 13 to 17, the Makin review added.

By 2013, the Church of England 'knew, at the highest level' about Smyth's abuse, including Mr Welby, who took up the Church's top job that year.

If... [Welby] and other Church officers had reported this to police in the UK and authorities in South Africa at that time, 'John Smyth could have [been] brought to justice at a much earlier point', the independent report said.

Mr Welby had previously resisted calls to step aside over his response to the case since 2013. But amid mounting pressure, he said in a statement on Tuesday he must take 'personal and institutional responsibility'.

A survivor of Smyth's abuse also called for Mr Welby to go, saying that he felt the Archbishop's admission that he had not done enough in response to the reports meant that both he and the Church of England had effectively been involved in a 'cover-up'.

The petition calling for his resignation, which accused the Archbishop of 'allowing abuse to continue' and said his position was 'no longer tenable', was signed by more than 14,000 people.

The Prime Minister had also publicly said victims of Smyth had been 'failed very, very badly,' but would not comment when asked whether the Archbishop should quit.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is head of the Anglican Communion.

The Anglican Communion is the third largest Christian communion, after the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches... the Communion has more than 85 million members, within 42/43 autonomous and independent-yet-interdependent national, pan-national and regional churches in communion with the See of Canterbury.
 
- Why we barally do see with budhists?
Theres no news of children assault on chinese temples!
 
Surprised it took so long but absolutely not Surprised he's allowed to resign and get no repercussions from something like this which was happening (not entirely) on his "watch"
 
It's unfortunate that we don't read more headlines like, "Archbishop of Canterbury performs seppuku on live television as a result of his actions in a child abuse coverup".

Maybe one day.
 
Natural Order said:
It's unfortunate that we don't read more headlines like, "Archbishop of Canterbury performs seppuku on live television as a result of his actions in a child abuse coverup".

Maybe one day.
- This is the lack of honor on their heart. They all should be kung-fu fighting!

Even thought seppuku is a japanese therm!
 
Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury after facing increasing pressure to stand down over his failure to report prolific child abuser John Smyth.

A damning independent review published last week found Mr Welby - the most senior bishop within the Church of England - and other church officers should have formally reported Smyth in 2013 to police in the UK and authorities in South Africa.

Smyth was accused of attacking dozens of boys, including those he met at Christian camps, in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s.

Smyth is believed to be the most prolific serial abuser associated with the Church of England.

He sexually, psychologically and physically abused about 30 boys and young men in the United Kingdom and 85 in Zimbabwe and South Africa over five decades.

The first allegations were made against Mr Smyth in 1982, when an internal report by the Iwerne Trust referenced 'horrific' beatings of boys and young men that left some of them bleeding.

The barrister and senior member of a Christian charity then moved to Zimbabwe and later South Africa, where he abused up to 100 boys aged 13 to 17, the Makin review added.

By 2013, the Church of England 'knew, at the highest level' about Smyth's abuse, including Mr Welby, who took up the Church's top job that year.

If... [Welby] and other Church officers had reported this to police in the UK and authorities in South Africa at that time, 'John Smyth could have [been] brought to justice at a much earlier point', the independent report said.

Mr Welby had previously resisted calls to step aside over his response to the case since 2013. But amid mounting pressure, he said in a statement on Tuesday he must take 'personal and institutional responsibility'.

A survivor of Smyth's abuse also called for Mr Welby to go, saying that he felt the archbishop's admission that he had not done enough in response to the reports meant that both he and the Church of England had effectively been involved in a 'cover-up'.

The petition calling for his resignation, which accused the archbishop of 'allowing abuse to continue' and said his position was 'no longer tenable', was signed by more than 14,000 people.

The prime minister had also publicly said victims of Smyth had been 'failed very, very badly,' but would not comment when asked whether the archbishop should quit.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is head of the Anglican Communion.

The Anglican Communion is the third largest Christian communion, after the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches... the communion has more than 85 million members within 42/43 autonomous and independent-yet-interdependent national, pan-national and regional churches in communion with the see of Canterbury.
if this guy knew it was happening and did not report it then resignation is the LEAST terrible consequence he needs to face.

if a therapist knows of this kind of thing and doesn't report it its a crime. it should be no less of a crime for this archbishop. he should face the strictest punishment possible under the law followed by civil suits against him afterwards and be put on a child abuser watchlist too.
 
Natural Order said:
Men who believe in fairy tales doing weird things. Who woulda thought?
Men who don’t believe in anything do those weird things too, and the vast majority who do believe don’t do those things, who would’ve thought?

Almost as if it’s more of an individual human Error rather than having any particular belief system.
 
syct23 said:
Rack Him!
Staph infection said:
Stuff him full of bacon and lets migrants use him as a pinata
Natural Order said:
It's unfortunate that we don't read more headlines like, "Archbishop of Canterbury performs seppuku on live television as a result of his actions in a child abuse coverup".

Maybe one day.
terrapin said:
if this guy knew it was happening and did not report it then resignation is the LEAST terrible consequence he needs to face.

if a therapist knows of this kind of thing and doesn't report it its a crime. it should be no less of a crime for this archbishop. he should face the strictest punishment possible under the law followed by civil suits against him afterwards and be put on a child abuser watchlist too.
Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest? 🤔
 
Justin Welby has resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury after facing increasing pressure to stand down over his failure to report prolific child abuser John Smyth.

A damning independent review published last week found Mr Welby - the most senior bishop within the Church of England - and other church officers should have formally reported Smyth in 2013 to police in the UK and authorities in South Africa.

Smyth was accused of attacking dozens of boys, including those he met at Christian camps, in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s.

Smyth is believed to be the most prolific serial abuser associated with the Church of England.

He sexually, psychologically and physically abused about 30 boys and young men in the United Kingdom and 85 in Zimbabwe and South Africa over five decades.

The first allegations were made against Mr Smyth in 1982, when an internal report by the Iwerne Trust referenced 'horrific' beatings of boys and young men that left some of them bleeding.

The barrister and senior member of a Christian charity then moved to Zimbabwe and later South Africa, where he abused up to 100 boys aged 13 to 17, the Makin review added.

By 2013, the Church of England 'knew, at the highest level' about Smyth's abuse, including Mr Welby, who took up the Church's top job that year.

If... [Welby] and other Church officers had reported this to police in the UK and authorities in South Africa at that time, 'John Smyth could have [been] brought to justice at a much earlier point', the independent report said.

Mr Welby had previously resisted calls to step aside over his response to the case since 2013. But amid mounting pressure, he said in a statement on Tuesday he must take 'personal and institutional responsibility'.

A survivor of Smyth's abuse also called for Mr Welby to go, saying that he felt the Archbishop's admission that he had not done enough in response to the reports meant that both he and the Church of England had effectively been involved in a 'cover-up'.

The petition calling for his resignation, which accused the Archbishop of 'allowing abuse to continue' and said his position was 'no longer tenable', was signed by more than 14,000 people.

The Prime Minister had also publicly said victims of Smyth had been 'failed very, very badly,' but would not comment when asked whether the Archbishop should quit.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is head of the Anglican Communion.

The Anglican Communion is the third largest Christian communion, after the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches... the Communion has more than 85 million members, within 42/43 autonomous and independent-yet-interdependent national, pan-national and regional churches in communion with the See of Canterbury.
Why aren't leading democrats and left wing radicals standing down for sterilizing thousands of small children below the age of consent for transexual surgeries? Just as bad if not worse.
 
Koro_11 said:
Men who don’t believe in anything do those weird things too, and the vast majority who do believe don’t do those things, who would’ve thought?

Almost as if it’s more of an individual human Error rather than having any particular belief system.
Yeah, not in big cult like webs of deceit where people hold to be the safest place imaginable....

The amount is staggering, is completely disproportionate to any "normal" statistic. Don't be absurd. Temptation is a central theme in the doctrine of the dummies.
 
