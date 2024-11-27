Sarah Kuta



It spans nearly 16 square miles and is the oldest known system of its kind in Central America.

“It never occurred to us that hunter-gatherers around 4,000 years ago might have engaged in this sort of collective, huge construction effort on this scale because nothing like it had ever been found or recorded in Central America before,”





The system was built around the same time as a major drought. What was once a perennial wetland became a seasonal marshland, with flood waters receding every spring and summer.



When the wetlands were submerged, freshwater fish and other aquatic creatures would have been able to swim freely throughout the zig-zagging trenches. But when the waters receded, the fish likely became trapped in the ponds, where hunter-gatherers could have easily speared them.





The zig-zagging canals were visible on Google Earth imagery and drone footage. Harrison-Buck et al. / Science Advances, 2024



Some archaeologists have suggested that the drought led hunter-gatherers to become increasingly reliant on domesticated plants like



“For Mesoamerica in general, we tend to regard agricultural production as the engine of civilization, but this study tells us that it wasn’t just agriculture—it was also potential mass harvesting of aquatic species,” says Harrison-Buck in a



Pre-Maya hunter-gatherers may have built the system, but their Maya descendents did eventually start using it around 3,000 years ago. They may have returned year after year for annual fish harvests and social gatherings, which could have eventually morphed into more permanent settlements.



“Locals inform us that the ponds still concentrate fish during the dry season,”