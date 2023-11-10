There is good news and bad news for “Arcane
” fans: The popular Netflix
series is ending with this November’s upcoming Season 2, but there are “many stories to tell” in the animated world of Riot Games’ “League of Legends” and animation studio Fortiche.
“’Arcane ‘is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said co-creator Christian Linke in a statement. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of ‘Arcane’ wraps up with this second season. But ‘Arcane’ is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”
Since it debuted on Netflix in November 2021, the animated series has been a hit with longtime “League of Legends” video game fans and newcomers alike. It won four Emmys, including for outstanding animated program in 2022, and has received praise for its animation, soundtrack and complex story.