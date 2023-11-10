Television ARCANE Season 2 (Official Trailer, post #29; Series Ends on Season 2)

November of 24? Yikes. Looks like i'll have to rewatch the first season next fall.
 
By Nov '24, it'll be 3 years since the 1st season and it'll be interesting to see if such a long layoff will make anticipation for the 2nd season increased... or lessened.

And its a question if they've figured out how to make more episodes in less time, like 1 season every 12 to 18 months, or is this going to be a show that only releases a new season every 3 years?

The 1st episode of the 2nd season of Invincible dropped a week ago, and..... I haven't heard much about it. That was a 2.5 year wait.
 
Season 1 was a 10/10 masterpiece. Hope the second can live up to the same standards.

After Ep3 I remember thinking to myself how incredible that episode was and how there is no way the show can top it. Then it did, several times, lol..
 
This dropped a few weeks ago. Only 5 million views between two big YouTube channels. Not a good sign.

But that leaves out Twitter, IG, etc.

Been rewatching the 1st season, for the 4th time, and there's still new details I'm just noticing for the first time. Never encountered a series that is this layered.
 
Silco was probably best antagonist in recent years.

Can even question if he was a villain at all if you think big picture
 
That's the art about a great villain. You can empathize with him if written well.
 
variety.com

Netflix’s ‘Arcane’ Ending With Season 2, but It’s the ‘First of Many Stories’ to Tell in ‘League of Legends’ World

'Arcane' is ending with Season 2 on Netflix, and it received a new trailer.
variety.com variety.com

There is good news and bad news for “Arcane” fans: The popular Netflix series is ending with this November’s upcoming Season 2, but there are “many stories to tell” in the animated world of Riot Games’ “League of Legends” and animation studio Fortiche.


“’Arcane ‘is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche,” said co-creator Christian Linke in a statement. “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of ‘Arcane’ wraps up with this second season. But ‘Arcane’ is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”


Since it debuted on Netflix in November 2021, the animated series has been a hit with longtime “League of Legends” video game fans and newcomers alike. It won four Emmys, including for outstanding animated program in 2022, and has received praise for its animation, soundtrack and complex story.
Click to expand...

 
Damn the final chapter? Seems way to soon to end this. I'll need to rewatch Season 1 before this drops.
 
They fucked up by taking way too long to release the sequel
 
I've rewatched Season 1 four times and its one of the few series that is just as good as the first time you watch it.

The 2nd season being the ending is a surprise but I'm guessing they haven't found a way to streamline the animation process while maintaining the quality. So rather than make fans wait another 3 years they're concluding the series to be 18 episodes / 12 hour runtime.

I'm still hoping for a 4K Bluray release sometime in the near future
 
Yea there has to be some reason for ending it now. Your guess is a good one. I didn't realize it was 18 episodes though that's a lot. Could honestly be seen as two more seasons which isn't bad.
 
The 1st season is 9 episodes & 6 hours 20 minutes.

So if the 2nd season is similar it could be close to a total of a 12-ish hour runtime.
 
I tried watching season 1 during the weekend. 10 mins in, my wife told me that we already watched it. I honestly couldn't remember.
 
Quality over quantity every time.

I don't care if you do it in fewer episodes so long as you do it right. Game of Thrones showed everyone how not do it. Abbreviated storylines, rushed it, oversimplified, pandered to political/feminist demographics in the audience, turned characters into unrealistic & overidealized caricatures of themselves, tried tying up an impossibly complicated world with a neat little bow.

Don't do that.
 
