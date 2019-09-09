  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Arbys 5 for 5 Roast Beef Sandwiches

Anyone remember when Arbys used to sell full sized Roast Beef Sandwiches 5 for $5?

Not sure what happened to them but years ago they just completely changed and now a full sized Roast Beef Sandwich is like 3-4 bucks for 1. They also started selling crappy stuff that nobody buys like Gyros and regular sandwiches that nobody cares about. Go into your local Arbys, it will be a ghost town.
 
I only get the Gyros and Chicken Sandwich...
 
They always had the weirdest specials. 5 for 5, mix and match any four sandwiches....etc. Who the hell wants 4 or 5 big ass sandwiches? Its like the Costco of fast food.
 
idk man, its a good deal and im not even fat, i have a large frame and big bones
 
almost as bad is I used to pay 27 cents per taco at taco bell and now they are like $1.49 each.

And the epic last stand for taco food was jack in the boxes stoner holdout the 2 tacos for 99 cents. A couple years back it got raised to 2 for $1.49.

Now i just go to the store and buy a pound of beef for $1.99, 30 taco shells for $1, then make 30 tacos for a grand total of $3 (i grow my own veggies)
 
Just reading this thread made my anus bleed
 
Anyone remember when Arbys used to sell full sized Roast Beef Sandwiches 5 for $5?


They just built a new Arbys near me and it's always busy. I liked Arby's better when they only had roast beef and fries because you could get through the drive through quickly. Now they're very slow because there are too many menu options.
 
They always had the weirdest specials. 5 for 5, mix and match any four sandwiches....etc. Who the hell wants 4 or 5 big ass sandwiches? Its like the Costco of fast food.
l@nd0
 
Before that it was five beef and cheddars for five bucks. Pepperidge farms remembers.
 
Ah yeah, I miss those days. Can’t believe how expensive they are now.
 
I love me some Arby's roast beef smothered in their signature sauce.

Cum on me, bro
<{cum@me}>
 
there was one Arby’s in the whole tri state area. It went out of business and is now a Starbucks which is 3 minutes away from another Starbucks.
 
Anyone remember when Arbys used to sell full sized Roast Beef Sandwiches 5 for $5?


Here the 5 for $5 included other sandwiches like the ham and cheese, sides like mozzarella sticks, potato cakes, curly fries, drink, etc. Basically pick 5 things on the list.

Was a great deal. Then they bumped it to 5 for $6. Still a great deal. But now if you were to get a couple sandwiches, curly fries, mozzarella sticks and a drink it would be like $14.
 
almost as bad is I used to pay 27 cents per taco at taco bell and now they are like $1.49 each.




$1.99 a pound for beef.. I wish I could buy groceries in fantasyland too.
And 30 shells for a buck?
You trippin.

Arbys here does happy hour, with sides shakes and sliders for $1..
 
i remember the 5 for 5. i'd get it now if they had it now

same with the big deal at jack n the box
 
The only time I ever had Arby's was in Kingston on the way to Toronto.

It was disgusting.
 
