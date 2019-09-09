Arbys 5 for 5 Roast Beef Sandwiches

Danger Dave
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Jul 27, 2019
- Messages
- 5,211
- Reaction score
- 2,818
Anyone remember when Arbys used to sell full sized Roast Beef Sandwiches 5 for $5?
Not sure what happened to them but years ago they just completely changed and now a full sized Roast Beef Sandwich is like 3-4 bucks for 1. They also started selling crappy stuff that nobody buys like Gyros and regular sandwiches that nobody cares about. Go into your local Arbys, it will be a ghost town.
Not sure what happened to them but years ago they just completely changed and now a full sized Roast Beef Sandwich is like 3-4 bucks for 1. They also started selling crappy stuff that nobody buys like Gyros and regular sandwiches that nobody cares about. Go into your local Arbys, it will be a ghost town.