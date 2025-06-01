Apple Products are Overpriced & Overrated.

Jack Reacheround said: I bought a MacBook Pro for my wife like 15 years ago. It still works fine.



Show me one Windows OS and computer that could go that long without the OS shitting itself, or the hardware failing. Click to expand...

PCs are modular. When one component fails, you just replace that. MacBooks are designed to be so impractical to repair that you give up and buy a new one. Special screwdrivers, components are proprietary, meaning no off-the-shelf parts will work in it you can only use parts scavenged from broken MacBooks, components like RAM, processor, and SSD are soldered to the logic board and batteries glued to the case so you can't remove them for replacement. It's designed that way so praising it as a longevity pick is insane.All the autists have switched to Linux in light of Win 10 and 11 being essentially spyware. Having a PC doesn't mean you have Windows. It's a false dilemma. Oh Windows sucks, so you must use Apple. No you don't.People who don't understand computers seem to think of computers as one big block that either works it doesn't. That's not the case. It's modular. If a $200 component breaks, you spend $200 to fix it and that's that. If your MacBook breaks, it's off to the Apple store to spend 2000$ for a new one, and nothing manufactured by Apple in the big 2025 will last anywhere close to 15 years. They've ramped up the planned obsolescence a lot since then.