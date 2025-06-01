Apple Products are Overpriced & Overrated.

Ezekiel 25:17
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- May 15, 2016
- Messages
- 8,125
- Reaction score
- 8,593
Yes, I said it. I have been a computer user since 93. Still remember old school dos prompts and dismantling/upgrading hardware. I can safetly say that I never ever understood the appeal of apple products. Sure, it does have its pros, but people act like they are superior product when that is clearly not the case.
I believe people easily buy into hype and marketing. I believe people sucker themselves into following what everyone else is doing. I just cant believe that people drop obscene coin into products that are NOT technically or practically superior.
Iphones are incredibly overpriced compared to their android counterparts. Apple computers are nowhere near as versatile or cost effective as their pc counterparts.
The argument is that pcs or androids are more prone to attacks. Ok sure. How often does this happen? Barely anyone these days tell me about how their pc or android got compromised. I do however hear....hey bro, can you help me transfer files or get such and such app on my fab apple device.
I feel as though apple tech is the biggest rip off but one of the best marketing strategies we have ever encountered.
I believe people easily buy into hype and marketing. I believe people sucker themselves into following what everyone else is doing. I just cant believe that people drop obscene coin into products that are NOT technically or practically superior.
Iphones are incredibly overpriced compared to their android counterparts. Apple computers are nowhere near as versatile or cost effective as their pc counterparts.
The argument is that pcs or androids are more prone to attacks. Ok sure. How often does this happen? Barely anyone these days tell me about how their pc or android got compromised. I do however hear....hey bro, can you help me transfer files or get such and such app on my fab apple device.
I feel as though apple tech is the biggest rip off but one of the best marketing strategies we have ever encountered.