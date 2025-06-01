Apple Products are Overpriced & Overrated.

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
8,125
Reaction score
8,593
Yes, I said it. I have been a computer user since 93. Still remember old school dos prompts and dismantling/upgrading hardware. I can safetly say that I never ever understood the appeal of apple products. Sure, it does have its pros, but people act like they are superior product when that is clearly not the case.

I believe people easily buy into hype and marketing. I believe people sucker themselves into following what everyone else is doing. I just cant believe that people drop obscene coin into products that are NOT technically or practically superior.

1726231413872


Iphones are incredibly overpriced comparc7mebrc9v8p8n9zztcDaVCI75iYlS-WEn8LBTxdSyHQ.jpged to their android counterparts. Apple computers are nowhere near as versatile or cost effective as their pc counterparts.

The argument is that pcs or androids are more prone to attacks. Ok sure. How often does this happen? Barely anyone these days tell me about how their pc or android got compromised. I do however hear....hey bro, can you help me transfer files or get such and such app on my fab apple device.

I feel as though apple tech is the biggest rip off but one of the best marketing strategies we have ever encountered.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I bought a MacBook Pro for my wife like 15 years ago. It still works fine.

Show me one Windows OS and computer that could go that long without the OS shitting itself, or the hardware failing.
Click to expand...
Got a new laptop last month. My old laptop (msi) is 11 yrs old and is still running. Gaming laptops are different from productivity laptops. Like MMA fighters with kickboxing background. 15 years is impressive though.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Got a new laptop last month. My old laptop (msi) is 11 yrs old and is still running. Gaming laptops are different from productivity laptops. Like MMA fighters with kickboxing background. 15 years is impressive though.
Click to expand...
Ok, but how many times have you had to re-install Windows on it?
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Once. I think it was windows 8 when I bought it then it updated to 8.1. Upgraded the HDD to ssd and installed windows 10.
Click to expand...
Any Windows computer I have ever had required me to re-install the OS to fix a problem at least once in the 5 years it lasted.

And I think that’s most people’s experience too. And I think that because I support Microsoft products for a living. And they are fucking shit.

I mean, even my XBox series x - every controller I have had, except one, got massive stick drift within a year.

And the last Microsoft product I had before that was an Xbox 360. You know, the console they sold with a 65% failure rate. And then, when they were forced to extend the warranties on them, tried to get out of honoring those warranties by asking people “Did you plug it into a surge protector or directly to the outlet?” And when everyone said “surge protector,” they said “There’s a surge protector built into it, so you voided the warranty by doing that. We won’t fix it.”

Apple isn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But they don’t have the baggage that comes with having a 40 year monopoly on personal and enterprise computing.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
Any Windows computer I have ever had required me to re-install the OS to fix a problem at least once in the 5 years it lasted.

And I think that’s most people’s experience too. And I think that because I support Microsoft products for a living. And they are fucking shit.

I mean, even my XBox series x - every controller I have had, except one, got massive stick drift within a year.

And the last Microsoft product I had before that was an Xbox 360. You know, the console they sold with a 65% failure rate. And then, when they were forced to extend the warranties on them, tried to get out of honoring those warranties by asking people “Did you plug it into a surge protector or directly to the outlet?” And when everyone said “surge protector,” they said “There’s a surge protector built into it, so you voided the warranty by doing that. We won’t fix it.”

Apple isn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But they don’t have the baggage that comes with having a 40 year monopoly on personal and enterprise computing.
Click to expand...
Don't get me wrong I used a mac during my ad agency days and they were better(imo) . If they could make a laptop that could run the games that I like, I'd be getting one my self.
 
That sounds like a nephew of mine who works on computers/ does programing. I'm not entirely sure of his beef with Apple products. I did find out recently that a few years ago when he owned an Iphone his mom was using the iphone to track his comings and goings. that upset him greatly. So now he is the only one of the family, I believe, who will not use an Apple product. He bad mouths Apple every chance he gets it seems. He sort of gets along with his mom though.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I bought a MacBook Pro for my wife like 15 years ago. It still works fine.

Show me one Windows OS and computer that could go that long without the OS shitting itself, or the hardware failing.
Click to expand...

PCs are modular. When one component fails, you just replace that. MacBooks are designed to be so impractical to repair that you give up and buy a new one. Special screwdrivers, components are proprietary, meaning no off-the-shelf parts will work in it you can only use parts scavenged from broken MacBooks, components like RAM, processor, and SSD are soldered to the logic board and batteries glued to the case so you can't remove them for replacement. It's designed that way so praising it as a longevity pick is insane.

All the autists have switched to Linux in light of Win 10 and 11 being essentially spyware. Having a PC doesn't mean you have Windows. It's a false dilemma. Oh Windows sucks, so you must use Apple. No you don't.

People who don't understand computers seem to think of computers as one big block that either works it doesn't. That's not the case. It's modular. If a $200 component breaks, you spend $200 to fix it and that's that. If your MacBook breaks, it's off to the Apple store to spend 2000$ for a new one, and nothing manufactured by Apple in the big 2025 will last anywhere close to 15 years. They've ramped up the planned obsolescence a lot since then.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I bought a MacBook Pro for my wife like 15 years ago. It still works fine.

Show me one Windows OS and computer that could go that long without the OS shitting itself, or the hardware failing.
Click to expand...
lol my main computer is a Dell my wife bought for me before we got married in 2015...
 
I agree on their computers, especially since they’re built as a unit with proprietary parts and aren’t really very serviceable. I avoid their computers.

I do run iPhones though because I find them so easy to use. My elderly mother is a pro with her iPhone and iPad and even my father and uncles are using them fine.

I don’t go out of my way to buy a new iPhone but when mine breaks, I upgrade to the top dog at the time and keep that until I need a new one.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I bought a MacBook Pro for my wife like 15 years ago. It still works fine.

Show me one Windows OS and computer that could go that long without the OS shitting itself, or the hardware failing.
Click to expand...
My desktop pc is just as old. Win7 was good but win10 is just smooth and never had any problems at all with it. We really have left the times were OS are trouble makes. Only problem now is monetization in when do they decide you "need" a new OS.
 
Jack Reacheround said:
I bought a MacBook Pro for my wife like 15 years ago. It still works fine.

Show me one Windows OS and computer that could go that long without the OS shitting itself, or the hardware failing.
Click to expand...
Seriously. I've owned a ton of Windows machines HP, Tosh, Lenovo and Dell. They're pretty much expendable rather than the investment of a MBP. This is my 4th Macbook Pro since 2004 and two of them still boot up.

They're well worth the money. "Buy cheap, buy twice" is a good strategy considering they last forever. I think the only MBP I've had to retire was because my cat knocked a glass of wine over it.
 
And I'll never buy anything that isn't iphone or ipad related. They just work.
 
I like Mac OS software, it feels clean and smooth to navigate, it’s also nice that it’s essentially identical to Linux, I program sometimes and prefer to do in a Mac than a Windows computer.

iPhones are irreplaceable, but it sucks that you have to buy everything separate now, it used to be the case when you bought an IPhone, you would get the complete charging kit + headphones. Not the case anymore.

Don’t care about the rest, Apple Watch is cool for jogging and I like using it with Apple Pay.

Overpriced? Yeah definitely. But still the best on the market.
 
EnthusiastCultivator said:
I like Mac OS software, it feels clean and smooth to navigate, it’s also nice that it’s essentially identical to Linux, I program sometimes and prefer to do in a Mac than a Windows computer.

iPhones are irreplaceable, but it sucks that you have to buy everything separate now, it used to be the case when you bought an IPhone, you would get the complete charging kit + headphones. Not the case anymore.

Don’t care about the rest, Apple Watch is cool for jogging and I like using it with Apple Pay.

Overpriced? Yeah definitely. But still the best on the market.
Click to expand...
See I don't think they're overpriced when you consider ROI given how long they last.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,991
Messages
57,372,654
Members
175,682
Latest member
RandomUselessCommenter

Share this page

Back
Top