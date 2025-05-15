Apparently JDM won't get a year to defend his belt if he needs it

Alpha_T83

Alpha_T83

Canada Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
9,001
Reaction score
5,098


Apparently the UFC has promised Makhachev that JDM will have to defend the belt soon-ish, and "If Jack is not ready, Islam will fight for the belt. Not the interim belt. For a real UFC belt." This is according to Islam's manager Ali. This is likely some kind contractual guarantee, which the UFC would have had to give him to get him to vacate his title.

This is the kind of dumb shit that happens when Crybabies like Ilia Topuria refuse an interim title fight, and Dana White refuses to strip Jon Jones. Imagine JDM losing his title 6 months from now because he gets injured, and we get Islam vs Shavkat or Garry for the vacant title, all because little baby Topuria wouldn't take an interim title shot.
 
Interim titles are exclusively used by the UFC to keep a ppv from downgrading to a worthless fight night. They dont have as many known names as they used to. So they slap championship on everything they can. Fucking stupid.
 
It’s just talk but I like the concept if gets broader acceptance. Make Jones defend vs Tom among many other squatters.
 
I'd be cool with Islam vs Shavkat later this year for the vacant belt. JDM could just fight the winner.
 
TheNewGame said:
I'd be cool with Islam vs Shavkat later this year for the vacant belt. JDM could just fight the winner.
Click to expand...

what vacant belt???

if it's true it'll be a vile and miserable thing to do to the new champion.
 
Ali is just talking shit lol nobody is taking the belt off JDM. I'm sure he'll be ready to fight again between August - October anyways, no worries.
 
I don't believe it, and it will be a complete B.S, but since they forced Islam to vacate, it may be their new rules, for the moment. <KhabibBS>
 
TheNewGame said:
I'd be cool with Islam vs Shavkat later this year for the vacant belt. JDM could just fight the winner.
Click to expand...
Shavkat's not fighting this year, just had surgery, and why on earth would JDM be expected to vacate this year. Shit take.
 
Man modern politics piss me the hell off. JDM just went to war and might have some facial injuries but Islam wants to call the shots from the side. Islam hasn't had to go to war for a while. Renato was an easy fight. But him and his manager want to act like he already owns the organization

But he's probably talking out of his ass like when he said he'd keep the LW belt. He should consider fighting Jack a privilege. It can go down in September or October, but this is just trash behavior as usual
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
Alpha_T83
Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
3K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Adamant
If Islam beats JDM for the title does he defend against Shavkat or retire?
Replies
5
Views
112
pamirec
pamirec
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Should it be mandatory for new champions to defend their belt at least 3 or 4x before moving up and challenging for the belt?
2
Replies
38
Views
810
Lawrence
Lawrence
Young Calf Kick
Welterweight could get very interesting in the next year or so (but Belal needs to go).
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
bjjwar
bjjwar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,733
Messages
57,301,397
Members
175,629
Latest member
PussyDestroyer1405

Share this page

Back
Top