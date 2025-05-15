Apparently JDM won't get a year to defend his belt if he needs it

Alpha_T83
Canada Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2016
- Messages
- 9,001
- Reaction score
- 5,098
Apparently the UFC has promised Makhachev that JDM will have to defend the belt soon-ish, and "If Jack is not ready, Islam will fight for the belt. Not the interim belt. For a real UFC belt." This is according to Islam's manager Ali. This is likely some kind contractual guarantee, which the UFC would have had to give him to get him to vacate his title.
This is the kind of dumb shit that happens when Crybabies like Ilia Topuria refuse an interim title fight, and Dana White refuses to strip Jon Jones. Imagine JDM losing his title 6 months from now because he gets injured, and we get Islam vs Shavkat or Garry for the vacant title, all because little baby Topuria wouldn't take an interim title shot.