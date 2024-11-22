Apparently Emily Armstrong (New Linkin Park Singer) May Be A UFC Fan

Kyojiro Kagenuma
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2019
- Messages
- 17,952
- Reaction score
- 21,759
https://www.reddit.com/r/LinkinPark/s/oUHr9B5iFl
She looks pretty pumped up here, and that's clearly ufc on the TV. I don't know how old this is, because that looks like Ronda Rousey on the screen, but I'm not sure. Anyway, if true, it makes me like her even more lol.
