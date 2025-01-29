  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Apparently Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes have beef now.

HNIC215

Jul 26, 2018
6,848
Paul said this to Khabib after his fight with Usman...


Crackhead Conor losing it as usual...


Now Khabib has come to Paul's defense...


Called that "bastard" Conor a rapist and drug addict LOL
Is Conor aware of how bad he makes himself look every time he opens his mouth. Is Conor aware that Hughes would probably kick his face in at the present time ?
 
They had beef about management contracts
Paradigm managed Paul Hughes and never got him to the UFC or a good contract with Cage Warriors or sponsors
+ McGregor being somewhat a loyalist and Paul Hughes from West Belfast
 
Paul Hughes is a great fighter and what Khabib said about Paul and Ireland after their fight was a beautiful message. Why the fuck are we still talking about some dude who doesn’t even fight?
 
Elvis. said:
Is Conor aware of how bad he makes himself look every time he opens his mouth. Is Conor aware that Hughes would probably kick his face in at the present time ?
He thinks he will be the next leader of Ireland LOL
 
Sounds like he’s obsessed with hairy arseholes

He never has any clever comebacks anymore, just vulgar profanity
 
