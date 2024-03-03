Apex fight nights

Poirierfan
Cajun Couyon
@Steel
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 27,758
- Reaction score
- 46,842
Should call it Bum fight nights from the Apex. I'm so disappointed with the UFC, that is all. No yellow cards, no grounded knees, the UFC sucks.
I know the rules aren't up to the UFC, the yellow card rule is though.The UFC has nothing to do with the rules, though.
How does a person even make it sound like the rules are up to the UFC?
And I saw some JBG shit this afternoon.
But, whatever..
View attachment 1032562
If they're going to continue to give him main event slots they need to stop giving him guys that possess the TD threat. Biggie boy has been scared to open up when he's fighting guys that can wrestle fuck him after losing to them so often so he ends up fighting a really boring fight. They just need to keep him matched with guys who will stand and bang.Rozenstruik main events look like this unless there is a quick finish.
Yeah I don't see why they couldn't have booked this HW fight for the 299 prelims & booked the Yan, Gamrot, or Holland fight for this main eventwhy is a bum like bigi boy even main-eventing?
this is some bullshit
Yeah I don't see why they couldn't have booked this HW fight for the 299 prelims & booked the Yan, Gamrot, or Holland fight for this main event