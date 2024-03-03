Apex fight nights

Jin Akutsu said: Rozenstruik main events look like this unless there is a quick finish. Click to expand...

If they're going to continue to give him main event slots they need to stop giving him guys that possess the TD threat. Biggie boy has been scared to open up when he's fighting guys that can wrestle fuck him after losing to them so often so he ends up fighting a really boring fight. They just need to keep him matched with guys who will stand and bang.