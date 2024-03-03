Apex fight nights

"Including today, since the first event on May 30th, 2020, 56.97% of all UFC events (69.63% of events held in the U.S.) have been held in the Apex.

53.41% of all UFC events (64.79% of all U.S. events) have been held in the Apex since the beginning of 2020."

I don't expect it to change anytime soon. It's way too cheap to hold events there.
 
The UFC has nothing to do with the rules, though.

How does a person even make it sound like the rules are up to the UFC?

Jin Akutsu said:
Rozenstruik main events look like this unless there is a quick finish.
If they're going to continue to give him main event slots they need to stop giving him guys that possess the TD threat. Biggie boy has been scared to open up when he's fighting guys that can wrestle fuck him after losing to them so often so he ends up fighting a really boring fight. They just need to keep him matched with guys who will stand and bang.
 
It's been an experiment for a few years now. The UFC is slowly trying to see how low the quality of content is that they can deliver to ESPN. To them, lower quality equals lower cost of doing business. I have to think the payouts were really low on this fight night.
 
JoeRowe said:
Yeah I don't see why they couldn't have booked this HW fight for the 299 prelims & booked the Yan, Gamrot, or Holland fight for this main event
because this fight was shitty and those fights are great and shouldn't be on a shitty apex fight night
 
