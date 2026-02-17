GearSolidMetal
She's been keeping a lower profile over that last two years.
Fewer interviews. Fewer mistakes going viral, which she's mostly known for.
And if she came back smarter & sharper in interviews those many viral screwups would be forgotten or excused as an inexperienced and young politician.
But this recent appearance shows ... she's still as dumb as she ever has been.
No improvement whatsoever.
She won't be taking on Newsom in the debates & primaries. He'd embarass her.
That's the biggest compliment I can give to Newsom.