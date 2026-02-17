She would only win the bluest states. She’s a fucking total progressive moron that often has no fucking clue what is coming out of her mouth. And I love it when her mind says that white people have no culture and white is not a race. It is a race made up of many different European countries. But enough of these retards have spouted this to the point where the associated press also says that white is not a race and that’s why they won’t capitalize it compared to capitalizing black. These people are so stupid and petty at.







Bottom line is that I can’t possibly see any silver lining in either party for 2028-they’re all babbling, drooling retards-every single one of them. And they’re all crooked af. Once again, it will up to America which rights they want to lose depending on who they vote for.