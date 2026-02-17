Elections AOC isn't running in 2028.

She's been keeping a lower profile over that last two years.
Fewer interviews. Fewer mistakes going viral, which she's mostly known for.
And if she came back smarter & sharper in interviews those many viral screwups would be forgotten or excused as an inexperienced and young politician.

But this recent appearance shows ... she's still as dumb as she ever has been.
No improvement whatsoever.

She won't be taking on Newsom in the debates & primaries. He'd embarass her.
That's the biggest compliment I can give to Newsom.
 
It's a ways off. Who knows?

Republicans still have three years. If the economy turns around in that time, the Dems could be left scrambling for sanity. Other than all the noise about ICE and Epstein, the economy is king. AOC is a candidate that can only gain a foothold if the economy is shit. Long way to go.
 
Man, look at any half good looking female politicians, either side, and prepare to be terrified at the men who would do anything for them. It's sad and scary
 
She had an absolute disaster of a speech at the recent Munich conference. Was all over the place. To be fair to her the election is still years away so she's got some time to get her shit together. No idea who else the Dems would run other than Gavin but I don't think that would go over well with the swing states.

 
It's a ways off and opinions vary about her speech/interview in Munich. I thought it was decent from what I've seen of it.

That said, citing Asmongold is so incredibly embarrassing it's wild, but not surprising from a Stable Genius supporter. Him and Trump are so dumb, shitty and embarrassing it's actually hard to convey how stupid listening to/supporting these people as an adult is, especially in relation to anyone else. I cannot fathom calling someone else "dumb" while supporting people that are unfathomably stupid not to mention awful as humans. It breaks my brain how far gone someone has to be, especially at this point.

We need reeducation camps stat!
 
deviake said:
I thought it was decent from what I've seen of it.
Click to expand...
LOL, which parts? The part where she was aloof to the topic and stuttering word salads out, or the other part where she was aloof to the topic and stuttering word salads out?

Seriously, what were the parts of the speech you liked?
 
HereticBD said:
LOL, which parts? The part where she was aloof to the topic and stuttering word salads out, or the other part where she was aloof to the topic and stuttering word salads out?

Seriously, what were the parts of the speech you liked?
Click to expand...
Didn't tow the line for Israel, changing the political environment, democracy, rightwing populism, class, mentioning being in a new era, etc. I didn't watch the whole thing nor memorize it, also depends which speech. Far from perfect but decent.

How much did you watch and from whom?
 
She's waaaaaay too green to run for Office

Dems need a smart and inspiring candidate and I dunno if they have that person in their party currently
 
deviake said:
Didn't tow the line for Israel, changing the political environment, democracy, rightwing populism, class, mentioning being in a new era, etc. I didn't watch the whole thing nor memorize it, also depends which speech. Far from perfect but decent.

How much did you watch and from whom?
Click to expand...

How would you order civil rights, labor rights, and social welfare in terms of importance? What about conservation (environment), consumer protection, corporate regulation, and public health? That's tough.
 
deviake said:
Didn't tow the line for Israel, changing the political environment, democracy, rightwing populism, class, mentioning being in a new era, etc.
Click to expand...
That's all pretty vague, bro. I'm pretty sure any left winger in here could stammer their way through such a speech, with those talking points. What you should pay attention to, is how she struggled when pressed on...anything. She's a sock puppet. You don't want her in the lion's den.
 
Deorum said:
How would you order civil rights, labor rights, and social welfare in terms of importance? What about conservation (environment), consumer protection, corporate regulation, and public health? That's tough.
Click to expand...
That's very tough and they're interconnected to varying degrees. I would probably place civil rights, labor rights, and social welfare at the top, as people generally have a broader bandwidth for the other important stuff when they have their basic needs met - I view human rights, a fully belly, and a warm place to sleep as the veritable building blocks. In terms of importance though I'd put all those on the same level.

HereticBD said:
That's all pretty vague, bro. I'm pretty sure any left winger in here could stammer their way through such a speech, with those talking points. What you should pay attention to, is how she struggled when pressed on...anything. She's a sock puppet. You don't want her in the lion's den.
Click to expand...
Yeah, it's vague, I didn't watch nor memorize it. She has a lot to learn yet about foreign policy and didn't sound wholly confident. You also sidestepped my question but I understand the game you play
 
They asked her if she was running. She said " its hard to run in heels". The question was political , her answer was fashion. Retards gunna retard.
 
She would only win the bluest states. She’s a fucking total progressive moron that often has no fucking clue what is coming out of her mouth. And I love it when her mind says that white people have no culture and white is not a race. It is a race made up of many different European countries. But enough of these retards have spouted this to the point where the associated press also says that white is not a race and that’s why they won’t capitalize it compared to capitalizing black. These people are so stupid and petty at.



Bottom line is that I can’t possibly see any silver lining in either party for 2028-they’re all babbling, drooling retards-every single one of them. And they’re all crooked af. Once again, it will up to America which rights they want to lose depending on who they vote for.
 
The blueprint to massive victory has never been more clear but the establishment won’t make the sacrifices needed. Both sides want mostly the same things but there’s too many people enriching themselves and their friends through the government to change course.
 
