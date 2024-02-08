Anything to do in Louisville, Kentucky?

Law Talkin’ Guy

I have a conference to attend in Louisville in mid-July. This will be my first time visiting a so-called “flyover State”, having previously only visited California, Hawaii, Florida and Nevada each two times apiece. I really only know of Kentucky for the Derby, KFC and bourbon, and Louisville specifically for the “slugger” baseball bats.

Is there anything particular good to see or do there? From what I’ve read the Derby is in early May, so that’s not an option for when I’m there in July. Is there like a tour or something of the bat factory? Or KFC corporate headquarters? Or a famous bourbon distillery like Jim Beam or something?

Or should I just go to my conference and forget about doing anything else while I’m there?
 
Former Louisvillain here. Fuck that place. If you're not there for the Derby, there's no good reason to be there. If you absolutely can't get out of it, stay in the Highlands.
 
I lived in lexington kentucky for a few years and it no joke has the trashiest people in the country. It’s a beautiful state full of horse farms but a large portion of the people are country wigger drug addicts and the women are straight up whores. I’d imagine Louisville is similar.
 
I’ve never been there but I think they have a bourbon thing there , so I’m sure you could do a tasting of distilleries, before everything changed it was the only place bourbon could be made
 
