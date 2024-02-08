Anything to do in Louisville, Kentucky?

I have a conference to attend in Louisville in mid-July. This will be my first time visiting a so-called “flyover State”, having previously only visited California, Hawaii, Florida and Nevada each two times apiece. I really only know of Kentucky for the Derby, KFC and bourbon, and Louisville specifically for the “slugger” baseball bats.



Is there anything particular good to see or do there? From what I’ve read the Derby is in early May, so that’s not an option for when I’m there in July. Is there like a tour or something of the bat factory? Or KFC corporate headquarters? Or a famous bourbon distillery like Jim Beam or something?



Or should I just go to my conference and forget about doing anything else while I’m there?