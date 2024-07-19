Anyone watching those about to die

steeldragon
Anyone watching this show ? Just came out on prime. It stars Anthony Hopkins and the guy who plays Ramsey snow in game of thrones.
It about the politics and corruption what goes on in the collasium with the gladiators and chariot races. From the first two episodes its mixture between Rome and Spartacus. If your into those I'd recommend giving it a try.
