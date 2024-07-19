Anyone watching those about to die

steeldragon

steeldragon

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 8, 2012
Messages
1,570
Reaction score
2,978
Anyone watching this show ? Just came out on prime. It stars Anthony Hopkins and the guy who plays Ramsey snow in game of thrones.

It about the politics and corruption what goes on in the collasium with the gladiators and chariot races. From the first two episodes its mixture between Rome and Spartacus. If your into those I'd recommend giving it a try.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,073
Messages
55,880,149
Members
174,973
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top