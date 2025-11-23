Television Anyone watching THE MIGHTY NEIN? (by Critical Role, creators of The Legend of Vox Machina)

It's currently running on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes already out.

Watch The Mighty Nein - Season 1 | Prime Video

The cast of The Mighty Nein is back, this time with behind the scenes details on the final three episodes of the premiere season!
www.amazon.com
MV5BNmQ1ZjdhNTQtNzEwMi00MmIwLWEzYjYtODU0MjA4YmNkY2Y1XkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg


For future reference, years down the road, if it gets put onto any other streaming services, you'll be able to look here:
reelgood.com

The Mighty Nein: Where to Watch and Stream Online

Find out where to watch The Mighty Nein online. This comprehensive streaming guide lists all of the streaming services where you can rent, buy, or stream for free
reelgood.com reelgood.com



Show Links:
en.wikipedia.org

The Mighty Nein - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
criticalrole.fandom.com

Mighty Nein

→ This article is about the Critical Role second campaign adventuring party. For the animated series, see: The Mighty Nein (animated). The Mighty Nein are a party of powerful adventurers based in Wildemount, primarily active between 835 and 836 PD, and the protagonists of the Second Campaign of...
criticalrole.fandom.com criticalrole.fandom.com

This is by the same group of voice actors that did The Legend of Vox Machina: Critical Role. These are live plays of the tabletop AD&D roleplaying game where they act out the campaign as it unfolds. The biggest and most successful campaigns from their podcast have been made into these projects that get screenwriter adaptations with phenomenal animations by Titmouse Studio.
critrole.com

Home | Critical Role

What began in 2012 as a bunch of friends playing RPGs in each other's living rooms has evolved into a multi-platform entertainment sensation. The show features seven popular voiceover actors diving into epic adventures, led by veteran game master Matthew Mercer.
critrole.com critrole.com
en.wikipedia.org

Critical Role - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

critical-role-group-shot-promo.jpg


Sherdog Thread: The Legend of Vox Machina
 
FléauDeDieu said:
Do I have to watch Vox Machina before this? Blue demon girl looks like a cutiepie.
No, this is different story/characters. So far it's more serious as no goofball characters.
 
Last edited:
The character speaking German is a little dumb but otherwise I am enjoying it so far.
 
Ya. Liking it so far. But i really like vox machina as well. Scanlan’s Hand !!
 
I might watch it at some point. i hate to post this but i hope everything stays vaguely 2000s liberal at worst.
 
Is everyone in this show as mary sue as that Vox Machina show?
 
Watched part of the first episode and unnecessarily gory.
 
It's very good in my opinion but took some time to really get off.

First season felt more like an introduction which, in it's final form, will make much sense storywise but people need to be a bit patient and get through the first couple episodes.
 
Im gonna watch it at some point. Vox machinat was pretty fun.
 
clicked on this because I thought this was about Nazi Germany...

Liked them better that whatever that new chinese cartoon is...
 
Haven't seen it yet but love Vox Machina. Is it as good?
 
VinceArch said:
Haven't seen it yet but love Vox Machina. Is it as good?
It’s a little bit darker and less over the top fun. The dynamics between characters in vox machina were great and I feel this needs a little bit more development in season two to really get into them.

I love vox machina, watched it three times and think it’s a bit better, more epic, more fun, better chemistry but the mighty nein is very good still and has plenty room for a very strong second season.
 
NadaRekowski said:
It’s a little bit darker and less over the top fun. The dynamics between characters in vox machina were great and I feel this needs a little bit more development in season two to really get into them.

I love vox machina, watched it three times and think it’s a bit better, more epic, more fun, better chemistry but the mighty nein is very good still and has plenty room for a very strong second season.
You saying it's darker has my interest because I felt Vox Machina was getting dark with each season. I'm looking forward to the 4th season.
 
Sonny Qc said:
clicked on this because I thought this was about Nazi Germany...

Liked them better that whatever that new chinese cartoon is...
Didn't watch much yet, but I think this one has naked cartoon boobs. I read Ming Na Wen does the voice acting.
 
