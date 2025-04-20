Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I haven't really watched this film, saw plenty of clips of it.
But I finally watched the whole thing. It's decent at best, nothing to harp about.
Charlie Sheen character arc is quite a roller coaster ride to say the least. (Oh yeah Charlie was like only 21 in this film)
I don't know if they made a TV series based on this film, but I think they should.
A 2 hour movie doesn't show all ins and outs of everything in that world imo.
I just find Charlie character going one end to another so quickly it seemed unrealistic.
Btw I've never seen Wolf of Wall Street. So it probably has a better take on that time period.
Michael Douglas was amazing. Probably his best work.
Daryl Hannah was eye candy, nothing else much there.
Overall I gave it a 6.
Also, how much is enough? : - )
