Movies Anyone watch Wall Street (1987)?

Rate the film.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen the film, but would love to.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I've never seen the film and have no interest.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
I haven't really watched this film, saw plenty of clips of it.

But I finally watched the whole thing. It's decent at best, nothing to harp about.

Charlie Sheen character arc is quite a roller coaster ride to say the least. (Oh yeah Charlie was like only 21 in this film)

I don't know if they made a TV series based on this film, but I think they should.

A 2 hour movie doesn't show all ins and outs of everything in that world imo.

I just find Charlie character going one end to another so quickly it seemed unrealistic.

Btw I've never seen Wolf of Wall Street. So it probably has a better take on that time period.

Michael Douglas was amazing. Probably his best work.

Daryl Hannah was eye candy, nothing else much there.

Overall I gave it a 6.

Also, how much is enough? : - )



 
