I haven't really watched this film, saw plenty of clips of it.



But I finally watched the whole thing. It's decent at best, nothing to harp about.



Charlie Sheen character arc is quite a roller coaster ride to say the least. (Oh yeah Charlie was like only 21 in this film)



I don't know if they made a TV series based on this film, but I think they should.



A 2 hour movie doesn't show all ins and outs of everything in that world imo.



I just find Charlie character going one end to another so quickly it seemed unrealistic.



Btw I've never seen Wolf of Wall Street. So it probably has a better take on that time period.



Michael Douglas was amazing. Probably his best work.



Daryl Hannah was eye candy, nothing else much there.



Overall I gave it a 6.



Also, how much is enough? : - )







