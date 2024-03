No, I sport a full Statham, zero fucks given. Can't wear a suit without Hitman references. Haven't lost a step.TBH, I did have some minor self esteem issues when it first started (I actually endured an absolutely brutal insult at the hands of a selfish, self centered woman about it when I was in the early stages), but I moved passed that when I realized that it was a good way to weed out the vain and spiritually defunct females.Just embrace losing it and lift weights. Build character, it's the better long term solution.