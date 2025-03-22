  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Anyone think the British card today has an endless amount of stalling?

I've never seen so much waiting my entire life.
Every fight is nothing but fighters staring at each other for 3 rounds.
Even the Department of Motor Vehicles lines move faster than seeing action in these fights.

Does every fighter on the card inspire to be the next Leon Edwards??
 
It's just really low level all the way around. The little girl's armbar gets FOTN, with all decisions, lol.

Pretty embarrassing for the Silver Lake boys.

Still looking forward to see what Ulberg does with Jan.
 
It's not as bad as all these threads suggests tbh. There does seem to be some stalling, but there is action through the card this far. I've noticed a couple times of people getting dropped after being rocked and not being finished though.
 
