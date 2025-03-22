Anyone think the British card today has an endless amount of stalling?

Rhood
May 14, 2008
20,563
8,021
I've never seen so much waiting my entire life.
Every fight is nothing but fighters staring at each other for 3 rounds.
Even the Department of Motor Vehicles lines move faster than seeing action in these fights.
Does every fighter on the card inspire to be the next Leon Edwards??
