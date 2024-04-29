Anyone think that Joey Swoll goes overboard?

I watch his videos, in part because I sit in front of a computer at work and get bored and also because they are interesting and also because he often does make good points about respecting people, etc. and often seems to be giving people their just deserts for obnoxious, bullying actions. But sometimes I go to check out the accounts of people he's called out in his video just to see the backlash and I definitely think for some of them it goes way overboard. Like for the ones where its an influencer or would-be influencer complaining that someone complained about them or complaining that someone walked in front of their camera or whatever, it seems like it isn't necessarily a justification for an Order 66 Viking raid on all their social media accounts. Maybe this has been discussed ad infinitum but does anyone else think that maybe the guy could include in his videos a disclaimer that people shouldn't attack the people he's critiquing or bomb their social media accounts?