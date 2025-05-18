Anyone think Morales smokes Jack Della?

Or that recency bias?
JDM struggled against Burns for 3 rounds and had trouble putting him away.
Morales didn't even break a sweat and finished Burns early in the 1st round.

Who's the better boxer JDM or Morales?
 
Great performance by Morales but Burns is at the age where there's just going to be sharp decline in performance after each fight. The same burns who fought JDM wasn't the same burns that fought Morales.
 
IneedSometop said:
Great performance by Morales but Burns is at the age where there's just going to be sharp decline in performance after each fight. The same burns who fought JDM wasn't the same burns that fought Morales.
It was only a year ago when JDM fought Burns. That fight happened in 2024
 
So far he's mostly just a big athletic guy who hits hard. JDM might not have the same degree of athletism, but he's got more than enough to keep up and he's a much better striker.

Morales is still really young so he could easily catch up in a few years, but if they fought now Jack gives him a boxing lesson.
 
Burns knew he didn't have a chance when he saw the size of Morales in their last Octagon faceoff. And he fought accordingly.

It was basically a middleweight against a small welterweight.
 
Probably not yet. In a year or two maybe
 
Ayreon said:
Burns knew he didn't have a chance when he saw the size of Morales in their last Octagon faceoff. And he fought accordingly.

It was basically a middleweight against a small welterweight.
You have to have a dog in you to overcome a size discrepancy like that. Burns and his brother have shown that they play the hammer better than they do the nail. When he got dropped by Usman’s jab, and then started crying… yeah, he’s just not cut like that.
 
Fluffy hair Burns is a prop. Bring back shaved head Burns.
 
I love JDM and all these exciting guys at WW but I feel like the belt will be Brady's by this time next year.
 
Not as he is right now. JDM is much slicker on the feet and has better mechanics. Morales is a physical specimen though. Very big, powerful and long reach for that division.
 
