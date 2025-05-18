Anyone think Morales smokes Jack Della?

It was only a year ago when JDM fought Burns. That fight happened in 2024Great performance by Morales but Burns is at the age where there's just going to be sharp decline in performance after each fight. The same burns who fought JDM wasn't the same burns that fought Morales.
damn what a hate, are you also georgien jealous of the success of dagistanisits the fight to make, cut islam!
You have to have a dog in you to overcome a size discrepancy like that. Burns and his brother have shown that they play the hammer better than they do the nail. When he got dropped by Usman’s jab, and then started crying… yeah, he’s just not cut like that.Burns knew he didn't have a chance when he saw the size of Morales in their last Octagon faceoff. And he fought accordingly.
It was basically a middleweight against a small welterweight.