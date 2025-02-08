  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Anyone think Michael Morales changed his appearance to look more marketable?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,495
Reaction score
7,886
He went from this.......

Michael-Morales-UFC-270-official-weigh-in.jpg

MTg5MTE1ODg3MjM0NTkwNDg4.webp


To this.....
And is now fighting in the top 10

4jW1uPMtNcvySIqZgsYpw7Egff22NYeP46k0sQ-PA71YSSAMh8K2eKES0QKdKqtsDpnvm0BvEaXV9s3KwFjMn5czcdy_Qn5-DxslWRSna7gnCCOM9b4MnTrqknRGtkSt7aWLe1HXmOMZI8uotZHDhVeAHPkg2bs7_gbVZTbm72g.webp
 
Clearly kept going back to the tattoo shop since he only fought August of last year. 17 wins and 0 losses with most of his wins coming by KO. I think that's why he is closing in on the top 10.
 
I find your attention to men’s appearance disturbing, TS.
 
Not saying he did it, but it's crazy hearing about these rich/famous people getting put under and having multiple artists tattoo on them at the same time. Seems like cheating lol you need to feel the pain. And it feels good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
Who has more potential Michael Morales or Carlos Prates?
2
Replies
30
Views
1K
KO Shotz
KO Shotz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,022
Messages
56,867,332
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top