Anyone take Xanax?

I've been prescribed alprazolam which is Xanax for my dizziness, panic attacks, vision issues, memory loss. This is in the meantime as they refer me to an ophthalmologist since the neurologist didnt see anything in the 4 tests we did, but never did an MRI.
She gave me 14 pills at 0.5 mg each. I just took one for the very first time. I don't want to get hooked on it as I read it's an opioid and very addictive.
Anyone here take xanax?
