  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Anyone take Xanax?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
Banned
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,685
Reaction score
9,224
I've been prescribed alprazolam which is Xanax for my dizziness, panic attacks, vision issues, memory loss. This is in the meantime as they refer me to an ophthalmologist since the neurologist didnt see anything in the 4 tests we did, but never did an MRI.

She gave me 14 pills at 0.5 mg each. I just took one for the very first time. I don't want to get hooked on it as I read it's an opioid and very addictive.

Anyone here take xanax?
 
If you have bad anxiety and panic attacks xanax will work great. As for your other issues I can’t speak to that. I honestly don’t know what condition an mri would show that xanax would help with. Just don’t drink too much.
 
I've taken them before. They turn one glass of wine into three so be careful. I prefer Klonopin as it is works more slowly. Don't make any of these a habit as if you get addicted to a benzo it is apparently a real bitch to break.
 
I did Klonopin, a similar drug, for awhile a few years back. Also for anxiety. It def works, ie calms the nerves.

My advice would be to take only prescribed dose(or less), get off them as soon as reasonable, have a tapering plan when you’re ready, and remember they are intended to be help your treatment plan, not be your treatment plan. Anxiety can def be a bitch, though. Best of luck.
 
Bornstarch said:
I've been prescribed alprazolam which is Xanax for my dizziness, panic attacks, vision issues, memory loss. This is in the meantime as they refer me to an ophthalmologist since the neurologist didnt see anything in the 4 tests we did, but never did an MRI.

She gave me 14 pills at 0.5 mg each. I just took one for the very first time. I don't want to get hooked on it as I read it's an opioid and very addictive.

Anyone here take xanax?
Click to expand...
It works better if you take it on a empty stomach (at at least no more than 1/4 full). If you take it on a full stomach it is slower to work and you might end up not even feeling it at all.
 
I prefer Old school Valium if I am real stressed.

Klonopin makes you a zombie n Xanax seems to have a hangover effect for me. Valium hits the spot n os the least strong of the 3
 
I’m on Ativan which is the sissy brother to Xanax I suppose. Feels nice. Pop some of that and I’ll be feelin smooootthhh :cool:
 
I hope they can figure this shit out. I dont wanna take any meds at all
 
Bornstarch said:
I've been prescribed alprazolam which is Xanax for my dizziness, panic attacks, vision issues, memory loss. This is in the meantime as they refer me to an ophthalmologist since the neurologist didnt see anything in the 4 tests we did, but never did an MRI.

She gave me 14 pills at 0.5 mg each. I just took one for the very first time. I don't want to get hooked on it as I read it's an opioid and very addictive.

Anyone here take xanax?
Click to expand...

I wouldn't take em sir.
There's non addictive alternatives.
 
They are fantastic, I used them to get over a bad break up once, they are the cure for a bad hangover, and if you want to guarantee a good night sleep these babies will put you out for 8-10 hours easy. I can see how people with addictive personalities can get hooked on these things, I’ve had a few friends who would take 4mg at a time just to get where I can get on 0.5mg. If I take a full 1mg I can’t even function.
 
You sure you're not vax injured? Your symptoms appeared right after J&J, and nothing shows up on the classic tests which is very common for vaccine injuries. If that were me and the symptoms showed up right around that time... easy dots to connect imo.

There's this place:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vaccinelonghaulers/

You need an account to view it. Lots of symptoms you'd be familiar with.

Benzos are very dangerous taken long-term. I wouldn't bother taking them, they won't fix anything but could add problems.
 
A good piece of advice is use it when you're having panic attacks.

If you know you're gonna have a stressful next day, use it more as a sleeping pill. (I've noticed that prevents the addiction side a bit)
It still works throughout the day and getting actual good sleep helps in general.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,774
Messages
57,624,365
Members
175,776
Latest member
Beef Taco

Share this page

Back
Top