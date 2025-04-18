Anyone still not sold on Paddy?

Chandler looked terrible and his already low fight IQ appeared to be lower in this fight.

Paddy also looked at least one weight class above Chandler.

Despite all this, Paddy was impressive in how easily he got Chandler out of there.

Still don’t think Paddy is ready for either Arman or Ilia tho.
If Paddy beats Poirier then it's because Dustin is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 6 fights...

If Paddy beats Gaethje then it's because Gaethje is washed up and 37 and will have lost 4 of his last 8 fights...

If Paddy beats Charles then it's because Charles is washed up and 36 and will have lost 3 out of his last 5 fights
 
I don't think so either, but I wouldn't be surprised to see him doing very well against some of the fighters above him.

This performance will bring more excitement to his next step up than if he'd only scraped by Chandler by decision.

That he's still young and improving makes it more interesting, while most of the guys above him are way older than him.
 
I'm not all in or anything, but it's clear that he deserves far more respect than what he's been given. He seemed like a fake Conor McGregor novelty act, that would just get fed bottom feeders until he ran into someone to put him in his place. Well, he ran into that guy, and he kicked the ever living shit out of him.

Do I think he'll be champion? No. Do I think he's in the mix with the upper echelon now? Hell yeah.
 
Yeah, I agree 💯
 
Do I think he can be champion? No. Not sold on that.

Do I think he is legitimate? Yes, I do think he has proved that and that he deserves to be where he is.
 
I was counting him out but he's really improved. Compared to someone like Bo Nickal who started his ufc career ~year later and I haven't seen anything improved in his game.
 
I’m not sure if Paddy not being ready for two guys in the p4p rankings is indicative of whether or not he’s legit. He’s at least better than many felt prior to last weekend. Give him a top 5 guy and more questions will be answered.
 
I think he would lose to anyone ranked above him but I'm sold on him as a contender, his striking and wrestling looked legit, he's come a far way since getting outwrestled by jordan leavvit and losing to jared gordon
 
not much.

He's been given very favorable match ups to build him. do i believe he's a top 10? who knows because he hasn't fighting anyone who would give him issues besides Gordon.
 
Chandler looked terrible and his already low fight IQ appeared to be lower in this fight.

Paddy also looked at least one weight class above Chandler.

Despite all this, Paddy was impressive in how easily he got Chandler out of there.

Still don’t think Paddy is ready for either Arman or Ilia tho.
Armand couldn’t even beat a washed Charles Oliveira.

Ilia beat a washed Volkanovski and Holloway.

Not imrpesssive, at all.

Pimblett beats both of them Ilia and Armand.
 
Id give him a great shot beating anyone at LW besides Islam and Ilia. Arman is not on those guys level imo.
 
Id give him a great shot beating anyone at LW besides Islam and Ilia. Arman is not on those guys level imo.
Arman would destroy Paddy.

Paddy was getting out-wrestled early on by Chandler. Arman's has more smothering top pressure and ferocious GnP.
 
