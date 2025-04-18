Anyone still not sold on Paddy?

DiazSlap
Chandler looked terrible and his already low fight IQ appeared to be lower in this fight.
Paddy also looked at least one weight class above Chandler.
Despite all this, Paddy was impressive in how easily he got Chandler out of there.
Still don’t think Paddy is ready for either Arman or Ilia tho.
