  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Anyone still listen to Jungle/DNB?

EL CORINTHIAN

EL CORINTHIAN

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 14, 2004
Messages
10,294
Reaction score
7,066
I was thinking about this latley but Jungle and DNB, which i recently discovered arent the same thing, were pretty awesome when done right. I was curious how the scene was looking. Anyone enjoy these two genres? Reccomendations?

I found some newer artists but they seem pretty dark and ominous compared to their older counterparts. Heres an example
 
I'm still a fiend for it, tend to lean mitre towards either intelligent drum and bass or original jungle rude boy stuff

Was a part of the original scene and still rep it to this day. Working on both a new mix and a new track, but possibly will never finish either
 
I'm not an expert or even sure what genres are which but I'm an obsessive music collector and got all kinds of dance/club music in my crates. Here's a few random.




 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,397
Messages
57,662,193
Members
175,790
Latest member
Schneed

Share this page

Back
Top