Social Anyone still go to strip clubs?

I very rarely go to strip clubs, last time was a couple years ago. But I haven't since.

But I'm thinking of going to check out the best one around my area the Whiskey a Go-Go.

Anyone still go to stip clubs regularly or even just occasionally?
 
It’s been years since I’ve gone. Been kicked out of a few. Good times! Waste of money tho and I was very cheap then.
 
It's fun but I haven't been to one in years. I do wonder if the quality of strippers has gone down drastically in the last few years. Seems to be a lot of ways to earn better money being a professional hot girl these days without ever leaving home.
 
I’ve really only ever gone to strip clubs for stags (aka bachelor parties) so I think I’ve only been about four times total, the last time being my own stag 12 years ago.
 
Been over 10 years for me.

Would do again in the right circumstances
 
Yeah, I would think the webcam business would be putting these places in deep trouble.

Webcams are safer, they reach a larger audience, and those girls can make some serious money.
 
Yes, whenever mom, grandma, or my little sister need a ride home after work.




ever since my eldest turned 18, no, so has been nearly 9 years.
 
