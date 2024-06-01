Social Anyone still go clubbing?

Anyone still go clubbing?

  • Yes, I go often.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, I go moderately.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, I go rarely though.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • No, I don't go anymore.

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,420
Reaction score
42,915
I go about 4-5x a year just to get my dance off. I love dancing so it's just an activity worthwhile doing for my sake.

But besides that I don't go to these clubs out much. In fact last time I went to a club was December, nothing so far this year.

How about you guys?
 
Joe Mama said:
Although nowdays I prefer chloroform as Im not as good with knocking them out with only one swing anymore.
Click to expand...


Problems with getting it up too ? I've heard that's a common thing in men our age....bad rotator cuffs or something...
 
Nah. Stopped years and years ago when I realized I was having the exact conversations over and over again. Like groundhog day or something.

I kind of miss it though, if I’m being completely honest. Fun while it lasted
 
