Anyone (still) following their creative dreams/passions.

It doesn't have to be creative, non-traditional 9-5, or "unrealistic", etc. I'm 42 but young or old. And what is it?
Yeah, athletic ones are the type a lot of people have but definitely have a shelf-life. That's one thing at some point, I think it's impossible to be delusional about. But I'm sure there are probably a lot of Uncle Rico types "If coach put me in" or Polk high legend Al Bundy reliving that high school glory.My dream was to become a professional hockey player, but that dream ended decades ago now.
As for passions, just to help people around my circle of family friends. Just to be the best person I can be till that day.
I tend to go with the flow and just see how it goes.
There's a great YTchannel about the music/music business, Rick Beato. He had a great video on the decline/destruction being a middle class of live artists, background recording, etc.Dream was to be a pro musician. Was able to support myself for about 3-4 years off just playing/recording music in LA in my mid/late 20s.
Still play multiple instruments and teach.
Took time off of performing due to recent major shoulder surgeries, but will get back to it.
My dream was to play with computers from home while some one pays me a lot of money. I've been living it for the past few years.
My dream was to become a super hero.
Dreamed of being pro mma guy, didnt work out, best decision in my life to stop training mma and should have quit sooner
Now dreaming of getting one of those remote jobs so can become digital nomad type guy if its still possible
I wish I could get people together that often.I Dungeons & Dragons every other saturday so fuck yeah I am!
Why do you say you should've quit sooner sir?