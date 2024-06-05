Anyone (still) following their creative dreams/passions.

For me, it is/was, Screenwriting. Self-taught 6 years ago I went part-time with my remote job enough money to pay bills and committed to this. Within a few months, I had the inspiration to write this comedy script & finished a draft at the deadline for the main/only real screenplay completion run by the Oscars Academy. I finished as a quarterfinalist like top-1% of like 8000.

This got my name/script to all the agencies, producers, managers, etc. While I worked hard/motivated to write more scripts, reaching out, etc. I kinda thought everything was going to be easy from there.

Nothing came of that besides some networking which is still important I did use this accolade to garner some freelance work over the years adapting self-published novelists, small-tie animators with characters/concepts, and indie-comic creators for not too much money.

But that eventually networked me with some animators and comic artists. Now I have a few comics in the works that I wrote and screenplay versions I try to pitch/sell. I decided to start an entertainment/indie-comic co. a few years ago. I've networked with a lot of music producers/sound designers for theme music and now animated music vids I'm making.



I'm more content/happy now creating all my own stuff to on my IG, and soon the YT channel I'm about to start.



Over the years, I met/read so many good scripts from so many "amateur" writers, people that became writing partners and so many scripts that really would be good, and likely none out of all these 100's will breakthrough/get made. Though that industry in the toilet atm and no one's taken chances really on anyone or any concept unproven(just sequels and reboots)

An insane amount of talented artists, especially comic book style. Most have self-esteem and that's a tough grind to do commission work for people and most of them will never get seen, or recognized by anything that will make them content.

That's the one good thing about social media even if it's small some of these people gain a little audience for other stuff there.

Same with actors I have a few shorts I want to film eventually and there really is a lot of talent.

In all these cases 99% have a 9-5, also that mindset of always trying to please others, depseration, hopelessness.

The one thing I've learned that's helped me, especially waiting to hear back from, producers, readers, managers, etc, and trying to suck and please those people is you do things yourself, be proud of what you create.