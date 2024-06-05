Anyone (still) following their creative dreams/passions.

My dream was to become a professional hockey player, but that dream ended decades ago now.

As for passions, just to help people around my circle of family friends. Just to be the best person I can be till that day.

I tend to go with the flow and just see how it goes.
 
Dream was to be a pro musician. Was able to support myself for about 3-4 years off just playing/recording music in LA in my mid/late 20s.

Still play multiple instruments and teach.

Took time off of performing due to recent major shoulder surgeries, but will get back to it.
 
For me, it is/was, Screenwriting. Self-taught 6 years ago I went part-time with my remote job enough money to pay bills and committed to this. Within a few months, I had the inspiration to write this comedy script & finished a draft at the deadline for the main/only real screenplay completion run by the Oscars Academy. I finished as a quarterfinalist like top-1% of like 8000.
This got my name/script to all the agencies, producers, managers, etc. While I worked hard/motivated to write more scripts, reaching out, etc. I kinda thought everything was going to be easy from there.
Nothing came of that besides some networking which is still important I did use this accolade to garner some freelance work over the years adapting self-published novelists, small-tie animators with characters/concepts, and indie-comic creators for not too much money.
But that eventually networked me with some animators and comic artists. Now I have a few comics in the works that I wrote and screenplay versions I try to pitch/sell. I decided to start an entertainment/indie-comic co. a few years ago. I've networked with a lot of music producers/sound designers for theme music and now animated music vids I'm making.

I'm more content/happy now creating all my own stuff to on my IG, and soon the YT channel I'm about to start.

Over the years, I met/read so many good scripts from so many "amateur" writers, people that became writing partners and so many scripts that really would be good, and likely none out of all these 100's will breakthrough/get made. Though that industry in the toilet atm and no one's taken chances really on anyone or any concept unproven(just sequels and reboots)
An insane amount of talented artists, especially comic book style. Most have self-esteem and that's a tough grind to do commission work for people and most of them will never get seen, or recognized by anything that will make them content.
That's the one good thing about social media even if it's small some of these people gain a little audience for other stuff there.
Same with actors I have a few shorts I want to film eventually and there really is a lot of talent.
In all these cases 99% have a 9-5, also that mindset of always trying to please others, depseration, hopelessness.
The one thing I've learned that's helped me, especially waiting to hear back from, producers, readers, managers, etc, and trying to suck and please those people is you do things yourself, be proud of what you create.
 
Yeah, athletic ones are the type a lot of people have but definitely have a shelf-life. That's one thing at some point, I think it's impossible to be delusional about. But I'm sure there are probably a lot of Uncle Rico types "If coach put me in" or Polk high legend Al Bundy reliving that high school glory.
 
There's a great YTchannel about the music/music business, Rick Beato. He had a great video on the decline/destruction being a middle class of live artists, background recording, etc.
 
Dreamed of being pro mma guy, didnt work out, best decision in my life to stop training mma and should have quit sooner

Now dreaming of getting one of those remote jobs so can become digital nomad type guy if its still possible
Why do you say you should've quit sooner sir?
 
Sort of...

I guess I always dreamed of speaking in front of huge crowds, and I have accomplished that goal time and time again.
From working in broadcast radio, to commentating (and announcing) countless MMA events, to emceeing other special events, and transitioning to voice acting where my work is heard worldwide - Ive done that.

Nowdays I don't do it nor pursue it as I had in the past.
Im kind of okay being a 'has been' because the process of being in the mix was fulfilling and makes for some great stories I can share with my grandkids.

And random internet strangers that care to listen/read.
 
The moment you realize "you dont have it" you should quit pursuing pro career and switch to hobbyist or quit entirely

I spent far too much time still having training as number 1 priority instrad of going to college, focusing on career or traveling etc world and possibilities really opened up when i quit

Wasted time basically
 
Drinking beer in the hot tub while watching Blue Mountain State.

Living the dream.
 
