I've driven manual cars all my life. Only ever driven an automatic on one occasion ( well , you could count it as two I guess).



Early Sunday morning, off to a boy's rugby game, I'm a passenger, didn't want to drive as I didn't finish work until early that day . Car gets pulled over for speeding, Copper can then smell alcohol on the driver's breath . Tests him , he blows positive. Driver gets arrested, I end up driving his huge automatic Volvo to the game. I then end up driving back too despite him being released as it didn't make sense for him to drive...