Anyone remember their first grade teacher's name?

Simple Southerner

May 12, 2018
18,203
24,946
I'm sure alot of people remember I sure as fuck don't I'm in my 40`s btw

I only remember my 9-12 grade teacher's names lol
 
Yes and I'm 41. I am not sure I could spell it correctly though. It was French name.

Lumierre would be my guess on the spelling
 
I do. She reverted back to her maiden name after her husband was shot dead. I remember my elementary teachers maiden names and when they got married. I only remember half of my highschool teachers' names or faces.
 
I remember every single elementary school teacher I had. For my school district it's actually way easier to remember elementary vs Jr high or highschool because the turnover was virtually non existent at the elementary school level. Those 6 elementary school teachers I had I would see multiple times a week for 7 years.

Jr High and Highschool way harder since most of those teachers were 1 and done (either never saw them again in passing, they stopped teaching, or they transferred to another school).
 
Prolly but not sure if she was my first second or third .. after third grad I can do 4-6 … high school I can name a few teachers but don’t remember most
 
I remember pretty much all until middle school, then just the cool or awful ones.

Once it was 7 or 8 teachers a year, nope. I can remember the middle and high school gym and art teachers though. Tech Ed too
 
Mi rmmbr all a dem thru HS fam even mi most mi harvard profs 🚫🧢
 
Hell no. But I remember that she was a Filipino lady teacher who was stereotypically Filipino lady teacher-y who probably would've slapped me if I failed and math test, as was the case with most Filipino lady teachers.
 
Yes and I'm 41. I am not sure I could spell it correctly though. It was French name.

Lumierre would be my guess on the spelling
It was Mary Kay Letourneau, and I think we just found Vili Filou's shedog account.
 
