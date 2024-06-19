  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Anyone remember MMA veteran Shannon Ritch? He claims self-defense after deadly shooting in Arizona

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,669
Reaction score
18,420
Shannon “The Cannon” Ritch, an old school MMA veteran with more than 140 professional fights on his resume, was released by police in Phoenix after claiming self-defense in a deadly shooting that left one man dead this past Saturday.

FOX 10 in Phoenix initially reported the news with Phoenix police confirming the incident in a statement sent to MMA Fighting on Wednesday.

The altercation allegedly started over a parking spot at a local bar called Twin Peaks where Ritch got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Samplina.

Read full police statement below:

“On June 15, 2024, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3060 West Agua Fria Freeway for a call of a shooting. Information on the call indicated at least one person was shot and the shooter was still onsite. Officers arrived and detained the suspect identified as Shannon Ritch without incident and recovered a firearm from his person. The victim identified as Alejandro Samplina was located down in the parking lot and was transported by Phoenix Fire to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Homicide investigators responded and assumed the investigation.

“Preliminary investigation found the victim Alejandro Samplina got into a dispute with the victim/suspect Shannon Ritch over a parking issue. During the argument, Samplina produced a knife and chased Ritch around his vehicle. Ritch was able to retrieve his handgun from the open door of his vehicle. Samplina proceeded to walk towards Ritch with the knife in a threatening manner, in response Ritch fired one round, striking Samplina. Ritch remained on scene and was interview by detectives. Ritch provided a self-defense claim consistent with witnesses and surveillance video. He was released at the conclusion of the investigation; charges will be submitted to Maricopa County Attorney’s office for review.”

www.mmafighting.com

MMA veteran Shannon Ritch claims self-defense after deadly shooting in Arizona

MMA veteran Shannon Ritch, who has more than 140 professional fights on his resume, was released by Arizona Police after he claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting this past weekend.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Chael alluded to the fact that if you want to pad your record, shannon is your man.
 
mudrubble said:
Anthony found the plan alright, but he couldn't quite find that ease
Click to expand...

Oh, maybe you missed him on the podcast. He said he'd have no problem taking on a guy who was armed with a knife. And he was serious.

Bisping was very quiet lol.
 
Ogata said:
Chael alluded to the fact that if you want to pad your record, shannon is your man.
Click to expand...

Pride brought him in to fight kazushi Sakuraba, it went how you would expect
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Isn't Twin Peaks the hipster version of Hooters?
Click to expand...
Honestly, it's a lot better. The food actually doesn't suck. They had one right off base when I was a Marine and it was always packed.

Speaking of which, I knew a dude when I was in the Marines who shot and killed a guy who pickpocketed him and got off on self defense. There's always gonna be someone out there who can't wait to shoot you.
 
Sounds like a justified shooting and hopefully its deemed such as that.
 
RemyR said:
Protip: maybe don't walk towards someone holding a gun when you're holding a knife
Click to expand...

According to the article, he didn't have a gun on him, he wasn't armed. As knife dude was coming after him around the car, Ritch retrieved his gun from his vehicle and fired.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WokeWarrior
Crime Arizona Man Planned to Incite Race War with Mass Shooting at a Bad Bunny Concert, Authorities Say
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Crime Multiple people wounded in Iowa school shooting
9 10 11
Replies
200
Views
7K
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,763
Messages
55,715,331
Members
174,910
Latest member
Spiritualseeker2000

Share this page

Back
Top