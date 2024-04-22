Anyone Remember Minesweeper?

Clippy

Clippy

Good Times
@plutonium
Joined
Jun 13, 2015
Messages
54,739
Reaction score
26,742
I'm on a joruney, got back into minesweeper - used to play in school - when it came on windows 95 n shit - now they dont even put it on computer

I remember very few ppl even knew how to play it but I got it figured out - it mostly confuses ppl

anywho im gunna keep adding 1 more mine to expert and see what happens lol









 
No one's gonna watch you play minesweeper dude. Always wondered why this crap and solitaire were the two games added by default to a Windows machine. They chose the two most boring games they could think of. Couldn't they at least have gotten Tetris?
 
My record on the smallest field was 6 seconds.
39 on the middle.
119 or smth on the largest.

Boy, oh, boy, did I waste some time on minesweeper.
 
Jezzball, minesweeper, and hearts. Loved that Microsoft games package back in the day
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,838
Messages
55,447,874
Members
174,782
Latest member
MarilouHyl

Share this page

Back
Top