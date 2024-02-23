Anyone pre-diabetic?

Bornstarch
Feb 17, 2020
2,972
7,174
Just got the results from my bloodwork last week. What surprises me is that I do not drink anything but water. I don't drink any type of soda, coffee or even juice or alcohol. I don't eat a lot of sweets, either. Not even fruits.
