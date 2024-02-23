Anyone pre-diabetic?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
2,972
Reaction score
7,174
Just got the results from my bloodwork last week. What surprises me is that I do not drink anything but water. I don't drink any type of soda, coffee or even juice or alcohol. I don't eat a lot of sweets, either. Not even fruits.

My glucose is always around 95 or so, so I never really put much thought into it but I had bloodwork done and my endocrinologist said Im prediabetic and to get back with my primary care physician. Two things came up high. My

ALT (SGPT) at 53

and


Hemoglobin A1c at 6.0

the thing says

Prediabetes: 5.7 - 6.4
Diabetes: >6.4
Glycemic control for adults with diabetes: <7.0

I'm seeing my primary care physician on Tuesday to discuss the bloodwork results.
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
I was pre diabetic. My A1C was 5.5. Im on Wegovy, last time i got blood work my A1C was 4.5. I am up to 2.4 mg for about 6 months now. I dont get any side affects thankfully.
My doctor claims i will never get diabetes if i continue to take Wegovy. But who the fuck knows what i will get 20 years from now. That said, i weighed the odds, and i was willing to take my chances.
BTW, carbs are one of the main causes of the beets. I always assumed it was sweets too, but carbs convert to sugars.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,225
Messages
55,128,961
Members
174,626
Latest member
Expert Hobo

Share this page

Back
Top