Opinion Anyone playing Christmas music on November 1st or 2nd should be flogged

I know I am not supposed to advocate for anything beyond a certain level of violence which is for whatever reason deemed acceptable or unacceptable by the people who decide how much you are allowed to suggest idiots self flaggelate.

So out of an abundance of respect for such rules, I went with flogging.

Because I am a civilized man and society is based in compromise.


Anyway, if this is you, you know what to do.
 
You are proof that drugs are the solution to all of societys problems.
 
You are proof that drugs are the solution to all of societys problems.
Reminds me of one of my favorite Simpsons quotes.

(Damn war room... I can't post a meme image here, can I?)


" (I raise a toast) To alcohol ...

The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems!"
 
Christmas in Hollis gets a pass though right?
 
I’d say we only have about 5 or so more years of Christmas.

Enjoy it.
 
It was me and i plan to do it again every day until december 19.
 
