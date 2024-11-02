jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 27,664
- Reaction score
- 47,126
I know I am not supposed to advocate for anything beyond a certain level of violence which is for whatever reason deemed acceptable or unacceptable by the people who decide how much you are allowed to suggest idiots self flaggelate.
So out of an abundance of respect for such rules, I went with flogging.
Because I am a civilized man and society is based in compromise.
Anyway, if this is you, you know what to do.
So out of an abundance of respect for such rules, I went with flogging.
Because I am a civilized man and society is based in compromise.
Anyway, if this is you, you know what to do.