Anyone own a business involving 3D printing?

I went to an art show the other day and bought a book shelf sign with TRUE CRIME LN which was pretty cool, she's doing me a CULT AVE one. She has all sorts of funky earrings and bookmarks etc. It got me to thinking that I could be doing this myself as an online business. Literally make one of the products I want to sell, put it online and that's the only inventory, you just print to order. All sorts of funky neon coloured kitchen utensils. Buffy's on its way back so get in on that before everyone goes nuts for it again.



I've never used one but with all the resin, colours and the printer I could get set up for about $1500. There are literally no jobs here other than fast food and with the military base getting rid of people there'll be even fewer jobs to go around so this could be a good try out. I went down the food route but it's too small a town and unless I had a dedicated work kitchen I could only make $40,000 a year for really busting my balls 10 hours a day 6 days a week with the threat of H&S knocking on my door being I have cats.



Phone cases sell really well too.



Thoughts?