Anyone own a business involving 3D printing?

I went to an art show the other day and bought a book shelf sign with TRUE CRIME LN which was pretty cool, she's doing me a CULT AVE one. She has all sorts of funky earrings and bookmarks etc. It got me to thinking that I could be doing this myself as an online business. Literally make one of the products I want to sell, put it online and that's the only inventory, you just print to order. All sorts of funky neon coloured kitchen utensils. Buffy's on its way back so get in on that before everyone goes nuts for it again.

I've never used one but with all the resin, colours and the printer I could get set up for about $1500. There are literally no jobs here other than fast food and with the military base getting rid of people there'll be even fewer jobs to go around so this could be a good try out. I went down the food route but it's too small a town and unless I had a dedicated work kitchen I could only make $40,000 a year for really busting my balls 10 hours a day 6 days a week with the threat of H&S knocking on my door being I have cats.

Phone cases sell really well too.

Thoughts?
 
I don't know much about 3 d printing dude but I do know I'm happier than I ever been being my own boss and think you should go all in and give it a whirl. What's the worst that can happen if it doesn't work out?
 
Research your customer base, what's the average age, how many people, is it made up of families or retired people........ Are there lots of gyms? Is it a blue or a red town......

After you've got that information post it and get more feedback.....
 
The worst that can happen really is I get to make a bunch of cool shit for the house and jewellery. I intend going to college in September so this could be a nice side hustle. Our local bookstore sells really quirky stuff and there are 3 businesses in an old mining ghost town who I think would be interested too.

I nearly mentioned the bookstore to the woman I bought the sign for before the cogs started turning and I thought I could do it myself.
 
It's a town of 33,000 people so pretty limited selling locally, I was thinking more online via Etsy/Ebay etc.
 
Any nerdy/ comic /alternative lifestyle shops nearby? Or indoor market emporium style shops ?

Those near us carry them but obviously that involves having stock in the shops ..
 
We are a consumer culture. The biggest consumers are fans of things. Find your niche and I think it's a great idea. I have a buddy that makes 40k a year in customized T Shirts. Not a ton but he only spends a few hours a day doing it.
 
