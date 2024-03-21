Anyone notice fighters are in better shape and have more of a reddish hue to their skin post USADA?

I've noticed since USADA is no longer doing testing for the UFC that fighters are looking more jacked than they had been and have a more reddish hue to their skin tone. I haven't checked to see if the way they are testing is the same but the fighters are looking more like they did pre USADA.

Not going to single anyone out cause it seems to be most everyone from what I can tell. I feel like we're going to have less fighters gassing now than before.
 
TUXua2L.jpg


1711035724235.jpeg
 
USADA has only been gone for less than three months. So I think it’s a little too early to say much about this.

A “more reddish hue”?

I get that shit from golfing, or fishing for a few hours in the sun. Or even skiing in the mountains with a clear sunny sky. I just call it sunburn, though.
 
chito's latest excuse: O'malley was JUICED to the GILLS.
 
UFC Drug Institute needs to post a color swatch panel next to the cage door.

Testing Black Beast may be a problem though...
 
Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be disappointed in you judging these fighters by the color of their skin instead of the content of their character.
 
You do realize that the new drug testing policy:

- is nearly word for word what USADA's policy was
- uses the same WADA guidelines USADA did
- we can look up athlete testing history just like we could with USADA

UFC Anti-Doping

The UFC Anti-Doping Program is widely recognized as the gold standard anti-doping program in professional sport.
ufcantidoping.com ufcantidoping.com

They literally just announced Walt Harris has been suspended for 4 years yesterday for 2 failures, and there's other news out that Conor's the most tested athlete on the roster since the switch from USADA, tested over double anybody else. In fact they've tested him more than USADA did in the 2 months they had him last fall when everybody was screaming USADA would be out for his blood.

Facts don't care about your narratives. All that's changed is the UFC switched providers for the same service.
 
