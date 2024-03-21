Anyone notice fighters are in better shape and have more of a reddish hue to their skin post USADA?

NoBiasJustMMA
I've noticed since USADA is no longer doing testing for the UFC that fighters are looking more jacked than they had been and have a more reddish hue to their skin tone. I haven't checked to see if the way they are testing is the same but the fighters are looking more like they did pre USADA.
Not going to single anyone out cause it seems to be most everyone from what I can tell. I feel like we're going to have less fighters gassing now than before.
