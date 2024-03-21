Anyone notice fighters are in better shape and have more of a reddish hue to their skin post USADA?

UFC Anti-Doping The UFC Anti-Doping Program is widely recognized as the gold standard anti-doping program in professional sport.

You do realize that the new drug testing policy:- is nearly word for word what USADA's policy was- uses the same WADA guidelines USADA did- we can look up athlete testing history just like we could with USADAThey literally just announced Walt Harris has been suspended for 4 years yesterday for 2 failures, and there's other news out that Conor's the most tested athlete on the roster since the switch from USADA, tested over double anybody else. In fact they've tested him more than USADA did in the 2 months they had him last fall when everybody was screaming USADA would be out for his blood.Facts don't care about your narratives. All that's changed is the UFC switched providers for the same service.