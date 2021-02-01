Anyone live with a verbally abusive gf?

On the plus side she is loyal and a good cook, but this girl is getting crazier and angrier as the years tick on.

I feel like I have to walk on egg shells around her or she'll start talking the most foul trash about me and my family imaginable and she won't shut up until the next day.

About to throw her out on her ass, she's taking years off my life with all this anger in the household all the time that I think stems from her own broken home.
 
When someone insults your family like that, you need to stick to your user name
 
Is she Slavic, by any chance?
 
Then do it. Stop talking about and just do it right now


Don’t you want to feel free again? Why the fuck would you stay with some miserable cunt for so long when there is millions of women out there?

Do you really want to go through years of stress just to avoid a one time confrontation to get rid of her once and for all?
 
Life is too short dude... throw her ass out TODAY!!!

Fuck that abuse.
 
What's your living arrangements like, who pays the rent etc?
 
as a guy who knows many guys that are now married to and have kids with women just like that, FLEE. They are miserable cucks. To the point it spills into other aspects of their lives.

She's not going to suddenly come good. If she treats you like that she is either a piece of shit or has lost respect for you, either way it's not coming back to the honeymoon period.

There are other women out there that you will be happier with and will treat you better and you aren't going to be with one of them whilst you have this harpy in your life. Nothing wrong with being single for a little while whilst you find something else.
 
Kick her out. If she's capable of that level of disrespect to you and your family she doesn't care about you and is probably cheating.
 
Why are you asking for serious advice from a forum of mostly anonymous strangers who don't know you, your gf, and haven't witnessed the events you're talking about?
 
Stuff like that leada to a gradual increase in disrespect. And the more she does that without consequence, the more respect she'll lose and the worse it'll get.

Has she hit you before? Be honest.

I don't think it'll stop until you show willingness to leave, or even counseling.
 
How hot is she ?

And you ?

do you ever go ballistic and tear her entire world down verbally as well? worth a shot before kicking her out, just open fire and hit her where it hurts see if she has all that spice still, my lady has started getting out of bounds with me before and it can seem to really help to dominate her a little bit mentally/emotionally
 
