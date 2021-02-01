Anyone live with a verbally abusive gf?

hbombfromhell
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2021
- Messages
- 3,106
- Reaction score
- 6,591
On the plus side she is loyal and a good cook, but this girl is getting crazier and angrier as the years tick on.
I feel like I have to walk on egg shells around her or she'll start talking the most foul trash about me and my family imaginable and she won't shut up until the next day.
About to throw her out on her ass, she's taking years off my life with all this anger in the household all the time that I think stems from her own broken home.
