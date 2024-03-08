A blatantly rhetorical question (I think?) but I just rewatched it for the first time in at least ten years with some JD on the rocks - albeit without any real analytical eye for detail or particular theories in mind - and was blown away by the freshness that it exudes and maintains well over four decades after its release. The Overlook is timeless, as both an environmental setting (+1 to The Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite NP) and of course, the film's primary antagonist. Oh yeah, what a fuckin' edit.This is a grand old time at the movies, man; lots of nostalgia from the days my cousins and I used to run horror flick marathons in the basement during the snowed-in winter months. Jack gives one of the most entertaining lead performances in history, but the supports here were nothing short of extraordinary from Ullman (Barry Nelson) and Halloran (Benjamin Crothers) to Lloyd (Joe Turkel) and Grady (Philip Stone) to - if not especially - Doc (Danny Lloyd) and Wendy (Shelley Duvall). If anything, Shelley's performance here is far closer to being one of the best of all-time than it was worthy of "Razzie" nomination as worst-anything -- some of the most realistic expressions of anxiety, panic, and terror I've seen on film.