Anyone know why Sterling got choked out?

Does anyone knows why Aljo got choked out to sleep by one of fighters he picked for his team on the ALF Reality show (him vs Yan are the coaches for the dif teams on the current season. Khamzat vs Arman was last season, Nate vs Jones is next season). I can't understand Russian and the platform I watch it on, doesn't have any subtitles. Def a much better version of TUF, even though I can't understand a thing verbally.