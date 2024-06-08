Anyone know why Jalolov is so inactive?

Guy is 29, but he barely fights, he won the Olympics in 2020(which i dont agree with, should have never have been there) but has only fought 8 times since.



I actually kind of forgot about him until someone mentioned him in another post.



Is he just another Tony Yoka in the making, its rare to see good boxing talent fight so infrequently, i can only imagine there are other things afoot which is hindering him