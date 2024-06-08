  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone know why Jalolov is so inactive?

Guy is 29, but he barely fights, he won the Olympics in 2020(which i dont agree with, should have never have been there) but has only fought 8 times since.

I actually kind of forgot about him until someone mentioned him in another post.

Is he just another Tony Yoka in the making, its rare to see good boxing talent fight so infrequently, i can only imagine there are other things afoot which is hindering him
 
disappointing really, maybe he or his trainers dont think he has what it takes to make it as a pro
He's going to dedicate himself fully to the pros after he attempts to win his second Olympic gold medal next month.
Considered the best heavyweight prospect in the world by many, Jalolov is eager to move into the business end of the division but that wait must go on.
