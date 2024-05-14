Anyone know of a service or software that will rename the pdf file based on content of pdf file?

jeffk

May 21, 2007
4,441
413
I have to scan in say 200 pdf files a month. Is there any software that I can run on the pdf files that will rename the off file based on something on the pdf file?

Say there is an account number in the same spot of the page on 100 of the pdf files, is there software that I could tell read read that spot on the page and name the file that plus say May?
 
