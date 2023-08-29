I got a philosphophical haiku for you.



In heart's gentle sway,

Identity's light of day,

You're gay, truth's display.



Like Ricky's vibrant spark,

A journey not in the dark,

Love's melody, an arc.



Butts and chests so fair,

Desires woven in the air,

Passion's fire, rare.



Cher's courage embraced,

In your steps, love is traced,

Authenticity faced.



Manly men's allure,

In diversity, love's pure,

Connections to secure.



Ball sweat's intimate grace,

Love's closeness finds its space,

Heart's tender embrace.



Meaty biceps' might,

Holding love's truth so tight,

In passion's pure light.



Poppers and lube's glide,

Love's intimacy amplified,

In moments that bide.



Gay bars and trucker stops,

Where identity swaps and swaps,

Acceptance blooms, never drops.



Prancing in joy's embrace,

Freedom's dance, love's grace,

Hearts intertwine and pace.



Manly musk's allure,

Nature's scent, love's pure,

Affection to reassure.



Mustaches bold and true,

Expressions of self to imbue,

Love's tapestry, in you.