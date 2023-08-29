Anyone into philosophy?

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Nov 28, 2013
15,106
10,617
Like nietzche vs stoicism and what’s the difference between overthinking and thinking.

Like what is existentialism and stuff brahs lmk
 
SJjQ.gif
 
my friend did a philosophy once
dude is homeless living an whoore house strong out on absinthe and dying of syphilis now


not even once brah



seriously though I fucks with non spiritual or mystical buddhist philosophy

if it can make sense to me you can get it too
 
I got a philosphophical haiku for you.

In heart's gentle sway,
Identity's light of day,
You're gay, truth's display.

Like Ricky's vibrant spark,
A journey not in the dark,
Love's melody, an arc.

Butts and chests so fair,
Desires woven in the air,
Passion's fire, rare.

Cher's courage embraced,
In your steps, love is traced,
Authenticity faced.

Manly men's allure,
In diversity, love's pure,
Connections to secure.

Ball sweat's intimate grace,
Love's closeness finds its space,
Heart's tender embrace.

Meaty biceps' might,
Holding love's truth so tight,
In passion's pure light.

Poppers and lube's glide,
Love's intimacy amplified,
In moments that bide.

Gay bars and trucker stops,
Where identity swaps and swaps,
Acceptance blooms, never drops.

Prancing in joy's embrace,
Freedom's dance, love's grace,
Hearts intertwine and pace.

Manly musk's allure,
Nature's scent, love's pure,
Affection to reassure.

Mustaches bold and true,
Expressions of self to imbue,
Love's tapestry, in you.
 
someone here on the berry is like a doctor in philosophical studies. i cant recall their name for the life of me.
 
Hegel had some interesting ideas. The Master and Slave dialectic is something to think about.
 
I'm not highly knowledgeable about philosophical literature, but I spend a considerable part of my free time thinking about the meaning of life, the meaning of knowledge, what consciousness is, the importance of different dynamics like chaos, entropy, is time-space and causality fundamental or emergent phenomena from some underlying structure, etc
 
