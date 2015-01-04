Anyone into archery?

Luger

Luger

Rabbi of Platinum Nation
Banned
Joined
Jun 15, 2013
Messages
19,656
Reaction score
2
Got a gift card to a private 1 hour session with an archery teacher.
I don't know why I was given it.

Never have I mentioned archery. I don't recall the person that gave it to me has ever mentioned archery.

Maybe it could be a fun hobby. Going all ancient warrior.
Getting some heavy hitting Genghis Khan bow.
 
Last edited:
Archery is cool. I took some classes as a kid and won some award when I was like 9.
 
For a one time 1 hour class, you'll have a lot of fun. Its cool to do off the grid activities like this here/there for an experience, which is probably why you were given the gift.

Think of something like bowling. Most people aren't into it, but go maybe once a year with friends and have a blast. This is just an extension of that similar concept with a more obscure activity/experience. No different than a hot air balloon ride or bungee jumping or whatever.

Have fun, that's a very cool gift.
 
jmac98 said:
For a one time 1 hour class, you'll have a lot of fun. Its cool to do off the grid activities like this here/there for an experience, which is probably why you were given the gift.

Think of something like bowling. Most people aren't into it, but go maybe once a year with friends and have a blast. This is just an extension of that similar concept with a more obscure activity/experience. No different than a hot air balloon ride or bungee jumping or whatever.

Have fun, that's a very cool gift.
Click to expand...

Good way of looking at it.
Just seems a bit more distant than bowling.

But I will try it out with a positive mind.
 
Last edited:
I did it a bit as a kid. Loved it. Don't question why you got it, just be glad you did.
 
Luger said:
Got a gift card to a private 1 hour private session with an archery teacher.
I don't know why I was given it.

Never have I mentioned archery. I don't recall the person that gave it to me has ever mentioned archery.

Maybe it could be a fun hobby. Going all ancient warrior.
Getting some heavy hitting Genghis Khan bow.
Click to expand...
Ask to do this:
robinhoodmultishot_5559.jpg
 
PAISA said:
Wealthy friends then&#128516;
Click to expand...

Have you tried out archery?
I don't know how much it cost but I seriously doubt it was really expensive.
It is not like the archers are doing anything other than loaning me some equipment and teaching me for one hour.

I have seen pictures and it does not seem to be a snobby place.
Kind of like a big judo dojo or something. Nothing fancy.
 
I like watching Arrow. Does that count?
 
With your training you could become a weatherman and

2_weatherman_060322014020209_wideweb__300x538.jpg
 
Probably been 20 years since I've shot mine. Everything is crossbow now for hunting.

I agree with the cost likely being low as they have equipment and can shoot arrows over and over. Paper targets are cheap.
 
It was the only redeeming quality of being in boyscouts, imo, if you don't count lighting things on fire that weren't meant to be



Ts, I think you will enjoy it. Were you in martial arts ever? If so, use your karate stance, it will help steady the bow and be a good solid foundation to shoot from
 
I went to archery classes for years when I was a kid. I have a wooden bow and a compound bow. I shoot them once in a while in the farm, but I wouldn't call it one of my hobbies.
 
i have a compound bow i hunt with. Its pretty satisfying after some practice and you start to get tight grouping.
 
I've just shot a couple of times with a recurve bow, it's great for focusing and forgetting your problems for a while. Also, while you're there, build a catapult and take some bands, might as well enjoy that and recover a bit of childhood
 
Archery is really fun. I used to shoot when I was a kid. The sound of the arrow sticking on target is in the top 15 most satisfying things in my life.

Side note, this chick is terrifying.

 
Instinctive archery is really cool, just getting back into it now. That's a pretty awesome gift.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,251
Messages
54,989,113
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top