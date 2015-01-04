Anyone into archery?

Luger
Rabbi of Platinum Nation
Banned
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2013
- Messages
- 19,656
- Reaction score
- 2
Got a gift card to a private 1 hour session with an archery teacher.
I don't know why I was given it.
Never have I mentioned archery. I don't recall the person that gave it to me has ever mentioned archery.
Maybe it could be a fun hobby. Going all ancient warrior.
Getting some heavy hitting Genghis Khan bow.
