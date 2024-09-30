Anyone interested in getting into knife making?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,354
Reaction score
8,263
I watched one knife video on Youtube, now my feed is filled with knife making content. It seems pretty simple and a relatively cheap hobby. You don't really need too many tools and it looks like a very satisfying hobby to get into.

I have all the tools in the world, so it's nothing for me to get into it. I just need to get some knife blanks which are pretty cheap.

 
If I had the ability to make a knife, I'd rather make He-Man's sword or some other iconic sword.

In industrial arts class, one kid made a cross between sword and lance out of wood. It was very long.
 
GSP_37 said:
If I had the ability to make a knife, I'd rather make He-Man's sword or some other iconic sword.

In industrial arts class, one kid made a cross between sword and lance out of wood. It was very long.
Click to expand...
Sweet!

And that's what she said!
 
I just want a cute fucking switchblade.

But good luck finding one in cuck-Canada :hmph
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,430
Messages
56,261,088
Members
175,136
Latest member
ThatsNoWhiteBelt

Share this page

Back
Top