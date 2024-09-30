Anyone interested in getting into knife making?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,354
- Reaction score
- 8,263
I watched one knife video on Youtube, now my feed is filled with knife making content. It seems pretty simple and a relatively cheap hobby. You don't really need too many tools and it looks like a very satisfying hobby to get into.
I have all the tools in the world, so it's nothing for me to get into it. I just need to get some knife blanks which are pretty cheap.
