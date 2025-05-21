Anyone interested in a Summer camp for grappling, boxing and strength and conditioning in Spain?

I live in a nice city in Southern Spain where almost all the gyms close in July and August. Anyway I have access to a fully equipped MMA Gym and plenty of time to organize everything. Important info: It gets very hot here but it is not humid.
Hotel prices in the Summer are low, because it is off season. Also it is a great place to learn Spanish, because very few people speak English! What do you guys think?
 
Can you promise that the sangria isn't laced with rohypnol and that are kidneys will remain untouched?
 
If you knock out the grappling, boxing and strength and conditioning I may be interested?

Will there be kidney removal? Asking for a friend.
 
I quit drinking 16 months ago. But there are plenty of places to party here.
 
Hotels in southern Spain are out of season in the summer??

