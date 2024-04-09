Anyone in Columbus, OH or surrounding areas? Mark Coleman benefit tomorrow

leto1776

leto1776

Sherdog Wet Shaver
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 14, 2005
Messages
35,813
Reaction score
11,040
Dubs holding a benefit for Mark and his family. He’ll be there for pics, autographs, and the like. A percentage of all sales proceeds tomorrow go to Mark and family.





Note: I don’t work for BWW or have any affiliation with them. Just just the post and thought I’d share. I wish I lived nearby and could go
 
Hope it's a good turn out, that man has been through some shit and he's due for good momentum
 
True BMF

GKO2ibIXcAAwyMT.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,616
Messages
55,370,896
Members
174,755
Latest member
the combat analyst

Share this page

Back
Top