Anyone hoping the UFC allows Caio Borralho to end Strickland’s career?

prime_lobov
Jul 5, 2024
- 268
- 418
As a big Strickland hater, I’m hoping the UFC matches him up against Borralho next so he can be brutally KO’d and then get cut from the roster. The UFC has already tried to gaslight fans into liking Sean by setting him up with Nina “the prostitute” Daniele and having Joe Rogan repeatedly pretend that Strickland is an exciting fighter. But at this point I think they’re about to abandon this hype train and move on to a different fighter.