Anyone hoping the UFC allows Caio Borralho to end Strickland’s career?

As a big Strickland hater, I’m hoping the UFC matches him up against Borralho next so he can be brutally KO’d and then get cut from the roster. The UFC has already tried to gaslight fans into liking Sean by setting him up with Nina “the prostitute” Daniele and having Joe Rogan repeatedly pretend that Strickland is an exciting fighter. But at this point I think they’re about to abandon this hype train and move on to a different fighter.
 
Borralho has gone to decision in 5 of his 7 UFC fights and he couldn't finish Jared Cannonier, why do you assume he would "brutally" end Strickland's career?
 
I doubt Caio can knock him out. The only guy to stop Sean in recent times is Poatan. He ate everything Dricus threw at him and hardly even wobbled.
 
He is not an exciting fighter, but he is not that boring either.
People hate him for his comments, mostly.
His first Dricus fight was very good.
His performance vs Izzy was great.
Caio trained with Sean a few times, I think.
Also, Caio was one of the very few who said Sean will beat Izzy.
 
