Anyone here who renounced their citizenship after they aquired citizenship from another country?

I am actually allowed to have dual Mexican and American citizenship iirc I can even have two passports. People of mexican descent in the U.S who are celebrities do this for travel reasons iirc.
 
Dual citizen. Danish/American. Don´t use my US citizenship and don´t plan on using it. But no reason to renounce it.
 
You gotta ask all the celebrities who said they are gonna renounce their American citizenship and leave the US when Trump was elected...

Oh wait, no one did that
 
