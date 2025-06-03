shorinryu86
Romans 6:23
@Orange
- May 7, 2025
- 369
- 150
Anyone here who renounced their citizenship after they aquired citizenship from another country?
Are you a naturalized?Dual citizen. Danish/American. Don´t use my US citizenship and don´t plan on using it. But no reason to renounce it.
You gotta ask all the celebrities who said they are gonna renounce their American citizenship and leave the US when Trump was elected...Anyone here who renounced their citizenship after they aquired citizenship from another country?