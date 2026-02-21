ShadowRun said: I was hoping to see another Trump thread



Great things Click to expand...

Ain't no one else speed running the country into the ground like Trump and his team (which consists only out of yes men; with anyone challenging him being fired/replaced/silenced > what a great way to run a country!) - also guy is a huge egomaniac that craves the spotlight but also bitches and moans when criticized. So of course people mostly make Trump threads. He is directly affecting the lives of shitload of people, not just in USA, but in rest of the world as well (especially with his retarded tariffs that are having significant impact on geopolitics and global economy).Trump was caught lying out of his ass so many times by now that its a miracle he still has any supporters left. Also he has 0 interest in rule of law and the US constitution. He goes against everything both the conservatives and liberals stand for. He is a billionaire real estate mogul born with a golden spoon up his ass and raised by a ruthless father that was also a con man of the highest order. These people don't care about the american people (well, unless you're another billionaire), only about personal gains and interests.