Opinion Anyone here still supports President Trump?

  • Total voters
    144
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just like to see what the numbers will be like now.


Some things he told properly: IF U.S companies will not manage to rack up missiles production for SAM complexes they are selling for profit they might loss customers.
It isn't tolerable low number of missiles for good sales products like NASAMS and Patriot and such situation can't be tolerated.


Sometimes he is realistic ...for short timeframes ..


It is impression that he is trusting Witkopf, Kushner and if about Israel for him top expert is Mike Johnson.
 
he's making big mistakes. his cabinet's fast forwarding us to digital technocracy hell and his tariffs are pretty whack. and while he's trying to reclaim power for america, he's pushing too hard with things that might have worked 15 years ago but don't anymore since the rest of the world is catching or has catched up.

nasty radicals have also newly infected parts of his party and this puts MAGA and conservatism in general at big risk. what happened when the woke left fully infected and took over the democrats hopefully never happens to the right.

the epstein stuff looks bad too and he's unfairly getting the blame cause he could have kept his mouth shut like the people before him and not campaigned on that.

some things i like, other things are scary. one part of the instability that's not his fault is the AI boom that's threatened and already damaged many parts of the job market.
 
ShadowRun said:
I was hoping to see another Trump thread

Great things
Click to expand...
Ain't no one else speed running the country into the ground like Trump and his team (which consists only out of yes men; with anyone challenging him being fired/replaced/silenced > what a great way to run a country!) - also guy is a huge egomaniac that craves the spotlight but also bitches and moans when criticized. So of course people mostly make Trump threads. He is directly affecting the lives of shitload of people, not just in USA, but in rest of the world as well (especially with his retarded tariffs that are having significant impact on geopolitics and global economy).

Trump was caught lying out of his ass so many times by now that its a miracle he still has any supporters left. Also he has 0 interest in rule of law and the US constitution. He goes against everything both the conservatives and liberals stand for. He is a billionaire real estate mogul born with a golden spoon up his ass and raised by a ruthless father that was also a con man of the highest order. These people don't care about the american people (well, unless you're another billionaire), only about personal gains and interests.
 
I can remember a mainland Chinese friend giving me a book on chairman Mao. The book was titled, Mao is just a man, not a god. It made me laugh. I am sure there was some hero god like worship of politicians in China though.

Overall I believe Trump to be doing a decent job. I don't agree with everything he has done, but overall his Presidency has been a positive I believe.
 
Its still the same deplorables. Have yet to see one person who voted for him this term on here honestly denounce him or call for his impeachment.
Keep in mind when a President commits multiple crimes & violates the constitution, not calling for him to face justice is supporting him.
Its not just about breaking campaign promises. We are talking major crimes & real corruption at the largest of scales.
He also cant run again. So saying they dont support him anymore for 3 more years is meaningless hogwash.

The couple of clowns who claim they aren't Trump fans anymore attack & spam any thread that's about holding Trump accountable with MAGA cult nonsense.

Also, many Trump supporters here are not American & cant even participate or influence too much.

There are at the very least 13-15 posters who still support Trump/ MAGA & do his bidding almost daily in the War Room
 
