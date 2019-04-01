Anyone here on TRT?

on TRT myself. curious to see if there are any other fellow recipients on Sherdog as well.
 
Me too. And, I highly recommend it to anyone who's testosterone count is low or out of balance for any reason. Mine is low because I'm over 50 & it could also have been adversely affected by my boxing career. Apparently, years of blunt force trauma can lower one's count. Though my urologist is skeptical about that in my case because my count is considered to be in the low-normal range for my age rather than being tanked like a lot of football players & combat sports athletes. Which is definitely a relief.
Anyhow, I've been on it for two years now & I feel much better than I did prior to going on TRT. I have a lot more energy & I feel so much better than I did while taking all those over the counter supplements which is initially what I tried after my primary mentioned that my testosterone was low after routine blood work. None of them worked & I wanted to be sure to be able to keep up with my fiance so I went straight to my urologist & got on TRT.
Maybe this is TMI but I'll be honest, my energy in the bedroom was fine but I wanted an extra boost or two because she's two decades younger than I am & it's certainly done the trick. Not to mention my physique has certainly improved & taken on a more youthful appearance.
I've had no side effects either. How about you?
What's your experience been like with TRT? As great as mine I hope.
Peace.
 
Maybe this is TMI but I'll be honest, my energy in the bedroom was fine but I wanted an extra boost or two because she's two decades younger than I am & it's certainly done the trick.
Yeah, the "or two" was precisely when it became TMI.
 
Is your insurance covering it? If not, how much are you paying?
 
200 mg week of sustanon.
I’d be fine without it I feel, but it helps gym, recovery, and especially sleep.
 
My medical insurance, thank God. Otherwise, it'd be like some crazy amount per 150mg injection. Which I get every two weeks at ( I believe ) $98 a pop.
that's around the price range of the clinics here- 200 bux a month with blood checkups and AI's included. Most guys I know just "roll their own" and cruise with black market T. I'm still holding out until I get better insurance.
 
Witchery. This shit is not good for anybody.
 
I take 250mg a week of test E. Life sucks without juice.
Damn, that's a pretty high dosage, isn't it?
Is it through a physician? If not, I'd get your prostate checked & a PSA count taken to make sure you're not overdoing it, man. Just to be on the safe side.
Peace.
 
Everything’s good; my sister is a doctor and checks me out. She doesn’t know about it. Blood pressure is the only thing I’ve had issues with.
I make my own gear, been doing it for about 15 years.
 
Your sister checks your prostate?
 
