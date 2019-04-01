Anyone here on TRT?

Me too. And, I highly recommend it to anyone who's testosterone count is low or out of balance for any reason. Mine is low because I'm over 50 & it could also have been adversely affected by my boxing career. Apparently, years of blunt force trauma can lower one's count. Though my urologist is skeptical about that in my case because my count is considered to be in the low-normal range for my age rather than being tanked like a lot of football players & combat sports athletes. Which is definitely a relief.

Anyhow, I've been on it for two years now & I feel much better than I did prior to going on TRT. I have a lot more energy & I feel so much better than I did while taking all those over the counter supplements which is initially what I tried after my primary mentioned that my testosterone was low after routine blood work. None of them worked & I wanted to be sure to be able to keep up with my fiance so I went straight to my urologist & got on TRT.

Maybe this is TMI but I'll be honest, my energy in the bedroom was fine but I wanted an extra boost or two because she's two decades younger than I am & it's certainly done the trick. Not to mention my physique has certainly improved & taken on a more youthful appearance.

I've had no side effects either. How about you?

What's your experience been like with TRT? As great as mine I hope.

Peace.