Anyone here on TRT?

Diogenes of Sinope
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Aug 22, 2018
- Messages
- 10,196
- Reaction score
- 14,068
on TRT myself. curious to see if there are any other fellow recipients on Sherdog as well.
Yeah, the "or two" was precisely when it became TMI.Maybe this is TMI but I'll be honest, my energy in the bedroom was fine but I wanted an extra boost or two because she's two decades younger than I am & it's certainly done the trick.
My apologies, Jack. But, I did my best to tread the line between clear & crude. LOL.Yeah, the "or two" was precisely when it became TMI.
Is your insurance covering it? If not, how much are you paying?Me too. And, I highly recommend it to anyone who's testosterone count is low or out of balance for any reason. Mine is low because I'm over 50 & it could also have been adversely affected by my boxing career. Apparently, years of blunt force trauma can lower one's count. Though my urologist is skeptical about that in my case because my count is considered to be in the low-normal range for my age rather than being tanked like a lot of football players & combat sports athletes. Which is definitely a relief.
Anyhow, I've been on it for two years now & I feel much better than I did prior to going on TRT. I have a lot more energy & I feel so much better than I did while taking all those over the counter supplements which is initially what I tried after my primary mentioned that my testosterone was low after routine blood work. None of them worked & I wanted to be sure to be able to keep up with my fiance so I went straight to my urologist & got on TRT.
Maybe this is TMI but I'll be honest, my energy in the bedroom was fine but I wanted an extra boost or two because she's two decades younger than I am & it's certainly done the trick. Not to mention my physique has certainly improved & taken on a more youthful appearance.
I've had no side effects either. How about you?
What's your experience been like with TRT? As great as mine I hope.
Peace.
My apologies, Jack. But, I did my best to tread the line between clear & crude. LOL.
tmi UNLESS pics.Nah, you did fine, but pics woulda been cool too.
My medical insurance, thank God. Otherwise, it'd be like some crazy amount per 150mg injection. Which I get every two weeks at ( I believe ) $98 a pop.Is your insurance covering it? If not, how much are you paying?
that's around the price range of the clinics here- 200 bux a month with blood checkups and AI's included. Most guys I know just "roll their own" and cruise with black market T. I'm still holding out until I get better insurance.My medical insurance, thank God. Otherwise, it'd be like some crazy amount per 150mg injection. Which I get every two weeks at ( I believe ) $98 a pop.
tmi UNLESS pics.
Damn, that's a pretty high dosage, isn't it?I take 250mg a week of test E. Life sucks without juice.
Everything’s good; my sister is a doctor and checks me out. She doesn’t know about it. Blood pressure is the only thing I’ve had issues with.Damn, that's a pretty high dosage, isn't it?
Is it through a physician? If not, I'd get your prostate checked & a PSA count taken to make sure you're not overdoing it, man. Just to be on the safe side.
Peace.
my insurance did not cover. I go through Defy Medical. and its pretty cheap about $200 for 3 months worth and I pay for bloodwork every 6 months, 3 months depending on if I want moreIs your insurance covering it? If not, how much are you paying?
how long have you been on a cruise? are you able to have kids still? also what do you do for E2 management?I take 250mg a week of test E. Life sucks without juice.
in TRT doses there are no adverse health effects. as long as Estradiol is managedWitchery. This shit is not good for anybody.
Your sister checks your prostate?Everything’s good; my sister is a doctor and checks me out. She doesn’t know about it. Blood pressure is the only thing I’ve had issues with.
I make my own gear, been doing it for about 15 years.