Natural yoghurt contains live probiotic bacteria. If it says "natural" it has them, at least that's how it is in the UK.Kefir seems to always contain them.You can just buy it. They can have different bacteria in, like if you made it yourself you could use different starter cultures to achieve different biodiversities.Sauerkraut some in shops seem to be alive and some not.You could make it. I think kimchi isn't too hard on a basic level. Cooking youtuber Maangchi has a video or two.When it comes to improving gut flora, getting a lot of vegetation helps. Microbiota-accessible Carbohydrates (MACs). A person with a high in MACs and with a diversity of MACs will have more gut diversity. People in hunter-gatherer tribes, or even people in rural areas of Asia and LatAm, have more gut diversity than is typical in Western cities. Even in rural Brazil they have more gut diversity than in the cities. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microbiota-accessible_carbohydrates