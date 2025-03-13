koquerelle
Steel Belt
- Feb 11, 2005
- 25,981
- 35,743
I was on a list for a while and will finally be going to my first group meeting next week. I'm happy to get things going, but I'm anxious about the process.
The meetings are 90-minute long. It seems very long.
What can I expect? Any tip?
(Yes, sherbros, you can make fun of me because I'm a dumb alcoholic. Don't feel bad. Don't hold back.)
