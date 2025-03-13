  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I was on a list for a while and will finally be going to my first group meeting next week. I'm happy to get things going, but I'm anxious about the process.

The meetings are 90-minute long. It seems very long.

What can I expect? Any tip?

(Yes, sherbros, you can make fun of me because I'm a dumb alcoholic. Don't feel bad. Don't hold back.)
 
