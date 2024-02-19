Anyone here doesn't like Robert Whittaker?

barillas
SEXO Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 11, 2011
- Messages
- 4,260
- Reaction score
- 599
I find his fights quite boring and his stand-up techniques quite predictable. The guy's last finish was 7 years ago. Besides that he's just an annoying gatekeeper that will go nowhere and can prevent more exciting fighters to flourish in this division, I was happy that DDP TKOed him. If you agree with me please provide your thoughts, if you don't that's fine but this discussion is not for you and there's no reason for you to comment here. Thanks