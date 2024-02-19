Anyone here doesn't like Robert Whittaker?

I find his fights quite boring and his stand-up techniques quite predictable. The guy's last finish was 7 years ago. Besides that he's just an annoying gatekeeper that will go nowhere and can prevent more exciting fighters to flourish in this division, I was happy that DDP TKOed him. If you agree with me please provide your thoughts, if you don't that's fine but this discussion is not for you and there's no reason for you to comment here. Thanks
 
So, this is a Whittaker only shit-fest thread? lol
Whittaker is awesome. He brings it every fight. How can you not like him. He is humble and respectful, lol
I'm not even hating and I'm being polite, I just don't think he adds anything anymore for the division
 
i don't like his style too and i'm not usually excited about him fighting, also idc about trash talk, social media and "good or bad" person unless they are criminal or certified vile people.
so, i don't particulary like him fighting, i think he's a bit overrated but i don't hate him.
 
I was in a mma hiatus back in the day and even though I would still watch some events casually it was his fights against Romero that brought me back. So no, I do not dislike him
 
i don't like his style too and i'm not usually excited about him fighting, also idc about trash talk, social media and "good or bad" person unless they are criminal or certified vile people.
so, i don't particulary like him fighting, i think he's a bit overrated but i don't hate him.
I don't hate too, I don't hate any fighter, I don't take it so seriously to the point of hate.
 
@Fact Checker @IronGolem007

Oh, and one of these guys said Whittaker was going to get ANNIHILATED by Costa.
Like I said before it's always the guys who refuse to put their own money on the line making such ridiculous declarative statements, even more so about an underdog in a fight lol.

If he was really as confident he was pretending he'd put his money up for a quick 200% return in under 20 minutes.
 
I'll comment when and where I like douche nozzle.

WAR WHITTAKER!!!!!

<{natewhut}>
 
